Buffington: Is cake-baking art?

I was in a Subway restaurant recently ordering my customary lunch with extra Chipotle sauce when two gay men came in to grab a couple of sandwiches. But the guy in the clear plastic gloves behind the counter refused to serve them.
“I’m a Sandwich Artist,” he said, “and I object to gay relationships because of my religious beliefs. Therefore, I can’t in good conscience use my sandwich artistic skills to make your sandwiches because that would be denying me the right of freedom of speech by forcing me to participate in speech that I disagree with.”
(“Sandwich Artist” is a registered trademark of Subway and is the official title of the position as outlined in Subway’s job applications.)
***
No, that incident really didn’t happen, but it’s perhaps illustrative of the issues that surround the controversial “gay wedding cake” lawsuit which was recently heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The nexus of that case is this: A gay couple in Colorado went to a local baker to order a wedding cake that would be consumed at their post-wedding reception. After less than a minute of conversation, the baker declined to make the cake, saying that he objected to same sex marriage on religious grounds.
The couple sued the baker and won a hearing before the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The baker appealed and that’s the case which was heard by the Supreme Court earlier this month.
But the baker’s legal position in the court isn’t about his religious beliefs. In court, the baker claims that making a wedding cake for a gay couple would violate his First Amendment freedom of speech rights.
How?
The legal case revolves around a controversial claim that making a wedding cake is really art and that the baker is an artist who can’t be compelled to use his talent to make a cake for a gay wedding.
Lawyers for the baker claim that forcing a baker to make a piece of wedding cake art is the same thing as compelling him to engage in speech he doesn’t agree with. In a brief for the baker, one lawyer argued that “creativity cannot be coerced.”
So, is baking a cake “art,” or is that just a ruse designed to allow the baker to discriminate against people whose lifestyles he disagrees with?
This case has an echo of some old civil rights cases where restaurant owners claimed that their religious beliefs compelled them to not serve black customers. The infamous Piggy Park BBQ restaurant case went to the Supreme Court after the South Carolina restaurant’s owner said in 1964 that serving black customers violated his religious beliefs.
The restaurant lost that case and other lawsuits have since affirmed the idea that when you open a business, you can’t discriminate against people based on race, ethnic background or gender no matter what your personal religious beliefs might be. And while it’s new legal ground, most observers believe that this law also applies to the sexual orientation of customers. Just because you disagree with a lifestyle, even for religious reasons, doesn’t automatically mean you can refuse to serve a customer.
In this case, the baker wasn’t being compelled to attend or participate in a wedding event he disagreed with, only to bake a cake.
One of the interesting aspects of the cake baker case is that if the baker is correct and his cake baking is art, then what about all of the other people involved in a wedding?
That was the focus of some questioning at the recent Supreme Court hearing. Justices Ginsburg and Kagan asked the baker’s lawyer if the person who designed wedding invitations could refuse to do business with a gay couple, or the ring designer, or the florist, or the hair stylist or the makeup artist?
Maybe the most interesting comment came about the chef who cooks the wedding dinner. The baker’s lawyer said the chef isn’t an artist.
“Whoa!” said Justice Kagan. “The baker is engaged in speech, but the chef is not engaged in speech?”
It’s pretty clear that despite the precedent of public accommodations laws designed to protect minorities, it is illegal to force someone to engage in compelled speech. A 1943 court case made it clear that one cannot be forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the flag.
But how do we define “speech” in the context of public accommodations — businesses — where making something like a cake is now being defined as speech? Is baking a cake really speech?
If the baker wins this lawsuit, will that open the door for other businesses to claim an artistic exemption to discriminate against people they don’t want to serve because of their gender, race or sexual orientation? How expansive could such a ruling become in the future?
In the larger context, this cake baker lawsuit is a proxy fight in the broader cultural war that is raging in the nation today. Cultural conservatives lost the fight against gay marriage with the 2015 Supreme Court ruling making it legal.
Now, those strongly opposed to gay marriage are looking for loopholes through which they can establish a legal resistance in a bid to exempt themselves from having to “accommodate” gay couples.
This lawsuit is perhaps the first in many to come in the next few years that will center on attempts to carve out religious opposition marketed as “free speech” exceptions to that 2015 court ruling.
Meanwhile, the cake baker’s lawsuit is being debated by the Supreme Court and a ruling will likely be given early in 2018.
If baking a cake really is some kind of speech, then certainly compelling a baker to make a cake he doesn’t want to make would be intrusive.
But I don’t see much difference between a cake baker and the “Sandwich Artist” at a Subway restaurant. Food is food. Whether you’re making a cake or a sandwich, the race, gender, age or sexual orientation of the customer really doesn’t have anything to do with one’s freedom of speech or religious convictions.
To claim that making a cake is something more than just baking — that it is an expression of art or speech which creates a spiritual dissonance because of the customer’s lifestyle — seems like a giant leap of logic.
Maybe, a cake is just a cake?
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
