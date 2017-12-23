England: Council adopts ambitious plan to aid rural Georgia

After eight months of work, the Georgia House of Representatives Rural Development Council on Dec. 13 adopted nearly 50 recommendations to help boost economic development in rural areas that are so vital to our economy and food supply.
As co-chairman of the council, I have been amazed at the time and effort our 15 members and 11 ex-officio members have put into this process. Most also serve on the House’s budget-writing, tax-writing and agriculture committees, and they are passionate about learning and understanding the issues facing rural Georgia.
Since May, we have held fact-finding sessions in Tifton, Toccoa, Thomasville, Bainbridge, Ellijay, Dalton, Metter, Waycross, Albany and Warm Springs. We heard from local and state leaders in the areas of business, economic development, healthcare, technology and infrastructure.
Based on their suggestions, the council adopted an extensive list of recommendations that will be presented to the Georgia House for action during the 2018 legislative session.
One of our panel’s most innovative recommendations is the creation of the “Rural Relocate and Reside” tax incentive program to bolster the workforces in rural areas and to attract some higher-income leaders. Anyone moving into a county in this program would receive a 10-year state income tax deduction of up to $50,000 per person. Local governments, through voter referendums, also could provide 10-year property tax exemptions. And in any rural county where that property tax exemption is offered, the state income tax deduction would double to $100,000 per person per year.
A second top area of concern discussed in the meetings is the lack of broadband connectivity. To fund the expansion of rural broadband, the council is recommending a flat telecommunications tax rate to be paid by all providers, including satellite providers. The state would eliminate franchise fees but make whole local governments currently receiving the fees.
A recurring theme we heard in our meetings was the need for regionalism — forming partnerships to pool rural resources. To that end, the council is recommending two new regional centers.
One would be the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovations that would be developed in cooperation with the Board of Regents. It would centralize information and become a research hub for rural leadership training and best practices.
The second would be the Rural Center for Health Care Innovation and Sustainability. It would develop and promote best practices for the leadership of rural health providers and would provide mandatory training for hospital CEOs, board and hospital authority members who participate in state-funded health programs. The center also would have centralized health data analytics staff for workforce and community hospital niche planning.
Because of the vital importance of adequate health care services to medically underserved areas of the state, the council is recommending an expansion of the scope of practice of physician assistants and other mid-level healthcare workers in rural areas so they could provide minor care, chronic case management and post-hospital care to avoid hospital readmissions. The council also wants to put into state law “micro” rural hospitals that could stabilize patients before transporting them to large regional hospitals. In addition, the council is recommending changes to Certificate of Need rules.
To support education, we are recommending additional grant funding to the state’s poorest rural counties for Birth to 5 education; competitive grant funding to rural schools under the Chief Turnaround Officer for character education curriculum and programming; increasing Career, Technical and Agriculture Education (CTAE) teaching positions based on need; transferring the CTAE program to the Technical College System of Georgia; and asking the Board of Regents to conduct a market analysis of master’s and professional-degree programs needed in South Georgia locations.
These are just the highlights of this comprehensive effort to help rural Georgia. I am very positive that most, if not all, of our recommendations will make it through the 2018 legislative session that begins Jan. 8. At the end of the session, the council will reconvene for additional work and will present its final report next December.
This effort has a lot of potential to help rural Georgia. As our efforts pay off in the coming months and years, we will all benefit.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways and Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
