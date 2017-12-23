Terrell: Christmas is not inclusive

The war against Christmas continues.
There are those on the left who would say, “There is no war, of course not, just a societal correction.”
It certainly seems to be a war to me.
Those against expressing and celebrating Christmas have now countered saying, “They simply want the season to be more inclusive for everyone.”
Inclusive for who? Seems to me, they are simply denying the season and the reason for it.
Those denying the season would have us do away with the words “Merry Christmas,” box up our Christmas tree ornaments and lights, and limit our songs of joy and hope while we hide our manger scenes.
I’m not buying it!
I don’t see Christmas as being an inclusive event. You are either in or out. We celebrate Christmas for really one reason, even though we have clouded the event with too many dreams of sugar plums!
An article published last week makes an interesting point about just where Christmas stands in today’s world. And it isn’t a time or season of inclusiveness.
The writer reiterates that Christmas is most certainly a religious holiday, a Christian holiday.
The article went on to say, “The left clings to the idea that Christians publicly displaying their faith is destructive and harmful to others.”
Christians can and should equally counter that all of the worlds’ religions display their faith and rightfully so.
The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States guarantees everyone that right with its freedom of religion clause.
And I find it ironic that two of the worlds’ major religions, Christianity and Judaism, have shared the season, although with different tenets and purposes, for thousands of years.
Before we go further, let’s not blame everyone on the left for this conflict of mind and words. I have friends on the left, some being good Democrats and some even being “yellow dog” Democrats, who believe in and celebrate Christmas with the best of us.
Those who do denounce the celebration of Christmas have now moved their battle front from the government and the courts to the public education arenas.
Some colleges have now allied themselves with the government saying that Christmas decorations and activities cannot be allowed or displayed on college campuses.
Their directives include removing manger scenes, Christmas trees, and even red and green stockings from public display.
This year “the progressives” have even attacked Christmas carols. “Rudolph-The Red Nosed Reindeer” promotes “bullying,” the ole favorite “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” promotes a culture of sexual assault and rape, and “Jingle Bells” promotes racism.
A Boston University theatre professor and historian, Kyna Hamill, says the words of Jingle Bells suggest “…a racialized performance that attempted to sound southern to a northern audience.”
Some say the anti-Christmas actions are obvious intolerances of the left who rely on progressivism to undermine Christianity.
No doubt, there are some people who get up every day and just try to find something that is offensive to them. They march out of the door or sit down at their computers and immediately develop a platform and demand the world listen to them.
The naysayers and those demanding more inclusion can do as they please.
Being a Christian, however, is not inclusive.
For me, Christmas is a time for memories, for giving and forgiveness, for celebrating and for sharing, for love and a time for peace.
I like the story of the Shepherds, the Three Wise Men, the Star over Bethlehem, and the Birth in a Manger. It’s my favorite story.
It’s the story of Christmas and I can’t wait to share it.
Merry Christmas to all!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman-elect. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
