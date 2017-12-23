Jacks: A few more favorite Christmas recipes

Wishing Doris McLocklin a speedy recovery.
She has just returned home from a couple of weeks at rehab.
She is doing a lot better but is not 100 percent yet.
Hope each of you have a wonderful Christmas. Take time to share your good fortune with the less fortunate.
A great place to do this is at the Veterans Homeless Shelter here in Winder.
Cookies, cakes, games, playing cards, just a few items to share.
—
Hope all of you enjoyed the Christmas column last week. I have a few more recipes this week to share that I use for Christmas gatherings. Some are sweet and some are not. These are some of my favorites, also.
Reese’s Peanut
Butter Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
8 oz. cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup Reese’s spread
3 Tbsps. brown sugar
1 cup mini chocolate chips
Directions:
Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar, Reese’s spread and brown sugar together in a bowl using a mixer.
Place mixture on top of a piece of waxed paper and pull ends of paper into middle to create a ball out of the mixture.
Place ball of cheese into a zip-lock bag and place in the freezer for 2 hours.
Pull out of freezer and remove from bag and waxed paper, gently form the ball into a round circle and once you have desired shape spread the mini chocolate chips across a plate. Roll your ball over the chocolate chips coating all sides.
Gently push chocolate chips in until all sides are covered.
Place ball back in fridge to firm up.
Serve with apples, Nilla wafers, graham crackers or more for an appetizer cheese spread.
—
A new recipe for sausage balls with a new ingredient that really makes them so good.
Cream cheese
sausage balls
Ingredients:
1 lb. hot sausage
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cup Bisquick
4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix all ingredients until well combined. (I use my Kitchenaid mixer with the dough hook attachment.) Roll into 1-inch balls.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until brown.
Note: Sausage balls may be frozen uncooked. If baking frozen, add a few minutes to the baking time.
—
Another one of my favorites to make that is not something sweet but simple is olive puffs. Great little appetizers.
Olive Puffs
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup flour
2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Cayenne
1/2 tsp. paprika
48 stuffed olives, medium size
Directions:
Cream all the ingredients together except olives.
Knead to form a dough.
Wrap around the olives individually. At this point you can place them on a cookie sheet and freeze them and then store in a gallon bag for later or refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Bake at 400 degrees for 16-18 minutes if refrigerated.
If frozen cook 20-23 minutes.
No need to thaw. Serve hot.
—
Dips are always good to have around for get-togethers at Christmas.
I had several sent to me that are definitely keepers.
Here’s one of my favorites.
Garlicky Shrimp Dip
Ingredients:
2 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese
3 Tbsps. fresh parsley, divided
Pita chips for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil.
Add shrimp and garlic and season with salt and pepper.
Cook until shrimp is firm and pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then coarsely chop.
In a large bowl mix together lemon juice and zest, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Mozzarella, Parmesan, 2 Tbsps. parsley and cooked, chopped shrimp.
Season with salt and pepper.
Transfer to a small baking dish and bake until bubbly and golden, about 25 minutes.
If desired broil on low for the last 2 to 3 minutes for a more golden look. Garnish with remaining parsley and serve with pita chips.
—
If you love dill pickles you are going to love this last dip. I really didn’t think I’d like it but I was wrong.
Super good with crackers or chips.
Dill Pickle Dip
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup pickle juice
2 tsps. finely chopped garlic
1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning
1 tsp. coarse ground pepper
2 cups diced dill pickles
Directions:
In a large bowl add cream cheese, red onion, pickle juice, garlic, Old Bay seasoning and pepper.
Combine with a hand mixer.
Add pickles and continue mixing until fully combined.
Refrigerate at least 3 hours and up to 3 days before serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
