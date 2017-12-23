Bennett: Christmastime in the City

City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style! In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas!
Holiday songs are part of what puts me in the Christmas spirit and Silver Bells is a favorite.
I recently had the pleasure of hearing Judge Tammy Brown sing this very song at our annual ladies’ brunch at church, and her sweet voice took my imagination to sidewalks bustling with shoppers and their treasures.
As a kid, one of my favorite parts of the holiday was attending all the Christmas parades, amidst all the decorations in town.
There would be one in Statham, one in Winder, and occasionally we’d even go to the big one in Athens.
I remember sitting atop my daddy’s shoulders, mesmerized by the lights, sounds, and smells of the season.
Or scampering out into the street to pick up the candy, tossed out for the children to enjoy.
And I remember being cold!
The definition of “city” varies from person to person.
Many of us have lived in small-town Barrow County all our lives, and for us, “city” might mean Athens, or Atlanta.
For some our more well-traveled neighbors, “city” might mean New York City, Los Angeles, etc.
I’ve become somewhat addicted to the Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies this year, and there are very few I haven’t yet seen.
Sometimes the plots are messy, but we all know that it will work out in the end, and the lady and the gentleman, no matter the challenges, will end up together.
You can pretty much count on a kiss in the last scene, sometimes outdoors with the snow gently falling, or sometimes in front of the fireplace by the beautiful Christmas tree.
Without fail, there are always scenes of the quaint little town all decked out for the season.
Many times, our own lives are messy, and there’s no guarantee that we’ll come out on the other side with a happily-ever-after. Christmas can evoke feelings of sadness, loneliness, depression, or heartbreak.
Sometimes we are sad because we can’t do the things we’d like to do for others, or provide all the items our kids put on their lists for Santa. Sometimes all the holiday hoopla going on around us only makes it worse.
But then again, when the magic is just right, our hearts can be open to the joy that surrounds us. The twinkling lights and glittery decorations can come with a feeling of hope and promise.
There is always hope. And for those who understand and embrace the true meaning of Christmas, there is always A Promise.
Yes, we live in small towns here in Barrow County, but the streets of our little cities are festive and beautiful.
I hope you are enjoying the sights and the joys of the season.
In just a few days it will be over.
So, soak it all up while you can! Large or small, it doesn’t really matter.
It can feel like Christmastime in the City wherever we call home.
Merry Christmas to you all, from my home to yours!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com
