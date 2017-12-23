Almand: I’ve got your back, revisited

Statistics indicate that 80 percent of adults will have some type of back problem in their lifetime.
For those of us who have strained our lower back (count me in that group), we know full well how the lower back muscles are involved in virtually any move we make.
When we are experiencing that certain back pain, many is the time you had to adjust what you were doing, be it getting out of the car or carrying in your groceries, so the pain would not get any worse.
And it might take several days for that discomfort to depart, during which time you were limited in whatever you wanted to do.
Its job description
I always ask my clients, “What is the function of your core? What is its job description?”
You need to understand that your core, the muscles, tendons and ligaments that surround the center of our body, have a distinct function different from your upper and lower body.
While every muscle group above and below your waist is designed to go through various ranges of movement (defined as isotonic), your core has an antagonistic movement assignment.
The primary purpose of your core is to stabilize (defined as isometric). Whether you are throwing a football, carrying out your garbage or picking up your grandchild, every time you engage an external weight or execute a dynamic movement, notice that your core immediately tightens to support that action.
Have you also noted how your lower back seems to be the muscle grouping that fatigues initially and habitually?
There is a simple explanation as to why.
On every occasion, you get on your feet and engage in an activity, you trigger your core, which is now doing its best to protect you from injury.
Your core rarely rests while your upper and lower body periodically gets a break.
How did I do that?
Working out with dumbbells, barbells or kettle balls, you learn proper lifting techniques, proper form. There is a golden rule when engaging weights.
When you lose form, you should stop lifting.
Otherwise, your odds for injury go up.
In the gym, you are focused on what you are doing but, once you leave the gym, you get in a hurry and become distracted.
The result: In most cases, that lower back pain you just incurred was surprisingly not from your workout that day, but because you didn’t have good posture when you were going about your usual routine.
You were not thinking about your body position when you went to lift up your grandchild, tote your luggage or move a piece of furniture.
Don’t be in a hurry
Try to keep your head up, your shoulders back and make sure your feet are properly positioned before hoisting any external weight.
Also, prior to picking up something, make sure to contract your core muscles to help stability.
If your skeletal structure is in correct alignment each time, your muscles can do their job better so your back will be less vulnerable to injury.
Whether you are picking up a box of books, lifting a barbell or taking bags of topsoil out of your pickup, you must have good form with each and every lift in order to maximize your efforts and minimize potential harm.
Also, where applicable, make sure your grip is symmetrical so you are centered on that weight.
Strengthen and…
While doing everything right with your lifting technique will help greatly, if you aren’t about the business of strengthening your core (abdominals and lower back), the core will progressively lose its fundamental ability to steady you and, when that happens, those bothersome back pains can turn into a debilitation event, one that directly affects your work and play for days (or weeks).
While there are many techniques for enhancing your core’s overall strength that would require one or more columns to describe, let’s start with a basic exercise that is familiar to most gym goers — the plank. This isometric (static) positioning of the body causes the core to tighten around your whole circumference.
The first goal would be to hold the plank position for 60 seconds. Some reports say that if you can stay in a plank for at least a minute, you are four times less likely to experience back issues.
…Stretch
The other area you must address is stretching the back. The function of the lower back (and abdominals) is to support your center and, therefore, support your activity level.
This constant support is accomplished by contraction of the muscles. The more contraction, the more tension is built up.
Again, the simplest way to relax the muscles in the lower back is, while you are sitting, spread your feet, put your forearms on the top of your thighs and lean forward.
You will immediately feel the stretch as tension is released from the lower back. It’s easy and it works.
Take your time
This is worth repeating. No matter how much effort you invest in strengthening or stretching your back, you still stand a high probability of hurting your back if you lift wrong. Take your time and concentrate when lifting, pushing or pulling.
The most frustrating thing about injuring your lower back will be, when you realize you didn’t take your time, you now have no one to blame but yourself.
And, for the next several days, your lower back will periodically reminder you of that fact.
Good luck and good health!
Almand: I’ve got your back, revisited
