Holloway: Ag is in!

This past week I attended the Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues breakfast.
And while I heard about many issues that are important for Barrow County’s economy and quality of life (like easing traffic congestion – I think we can all agree on that one), one thing I was pleasantly surprised to hear emerge as a theme from the various speakers there was the importance of investing in agriculture. As the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent here in the county, that felt like an early Christmas present to me.
Agriculture may not be what most people think of as a prime topic for a meeting of community leaders and local businesspersons, but maybe it should be. Agriculture remains Georgia’s No. 1 industry with a $13 billion Farm Gate value, or the value of agriculture products as they leave the farm. Barrow County’s Farm Gate value is over $13 million.
Barrow County has a strong agricultural heritage, but 20, 50 and 100 years from now, I want agriculture in Barrow County to be more than a chapter of our county’s history. It is refreshing to know that so many influencers in our state and community are thinking about the future of agriculture as well. Increased industry and population growth have led to new opportunities and challenges here in Barrow County, and that holds true for the agriculture sector.
Our cattle and poultry producers are continually striving to maintain a quality food supply while protecting the environment. These are not stagnant industries, and new research and new technology will continue to help farmers do what they are doing better and more sustainably. However, as population growth increases, so does the need for us to preserve agricultural land. That will continue to be a challenge as growth continues.
There is also room for growth and diversity in Barrow County agribusinesses as well. As an increasingly urban area, there is untapped potential for small and medium-scale vegetable production, farmers markets, and agritourism. With a growing focus on the importance of local agriculture, and an understanding of its value, I’m excited to see what’s in store for the future of Barrow County agriculture.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
