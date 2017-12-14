Updated: Charges reduced against 1 UGA football player, dropped against another following marijuana arrest

The Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has reduced the charges against University of Georgia football player Jayson Stanley and dropped a charge against teammate Natrez Patrick following their marijuana-related arrest in Barrow County earlier this month.
Stanley and Patrick were stopped by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies on University Parkway near Jackson Trail Road shortly before midnight on Dec. 2, hours after Georgia had defeated Auburn in Atlanta to win the SEC championship.
Stanley, who was driving and owned the car, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding (87 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone), while Patrick was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a small amount of marijuana was found in the passenger’s seat and inside an orange juice bottle in the passenger-side floorboard.
During a hearing Thursday morning in Barrow County Probate Court, the district attorney’s office dropped the DUI charge against Stanley, who agreed to plead guilty to the possession and speeding charges.
Because Stanley admitted in court to the marijuana being his, the possession charge against Patrick was dropped, Patrick’s attorney, Billy Healan of Winder, said Thursday.
“There was no marijuana found on Mr. Patrick’s person and there was no evidence to connect him to it,” Healan said. “Mr. Stanley admitted in court and on the scene the marijuana was his. In Georgia, the owner of the vehicle presumes to be the owner of everything in the vehicle.”
After the arrests, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office released to the media video of the arrest that showed Stanley admitting ownership of the marijuana and pleading with deputies to let Patrick go.

It was Patrick’s third marijuana-related arrest since becoming a member of the football team. He was suspended for four games earlier this season for a previous arrest and media outlets that cover the team have reported that the Georgia Athletic Association’s policies mandate dismissal from a team following a third drug-related arrest.
“Different officers do it differently,” Healan said of the deputies’ decision to charge Patrick despite Stanley’s statements. “Some officers will just arrest everyone and let the courts sort it out. Others will ask on scene. When you have a situation like this where’s it’s a very small amount of marijuana, one or two leaves, and the driver/owner of the vehicle takes ownership of the marijuana, it would be difficult for that charge to hold up in court.
“Mr. Stanley pled guilty to the possession and it’s quite common when multiple parties are arrested and one takes full ownership, it’s typical the charges against the other party would be dismissed.”
Patrick’s status with the team remains uncertain as the university has yet to disclose a decision. When questioned by media, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said the school was still gathering information.
Healan expressed confidence that Patrick would be able to avoid any suspension or dismissal.
“I’m glad we can get this behind Natrez and we just looking forward to him being able to continue his college career,” Healan said.
#1 Joe on 12/14/17 at 12:59 PM [Reply]
Slap on the wrist because they are UGA bad boys?
#1.1 Don W on 12/14/17 at 03:30 PM [Reply]
Yelp, just be a dawg and you can get away with any drugs and alcohol they find on you. Way to go Barrow County. Lets not show any favoritism here. Got to play that ball game you know. That's above me getting killed on the highways from they being high so the Rose Bowl can be played. The citizens of Barrow County now sees what their lives are worth. Not worth missing the Rose Bowl.
