The Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has reduced the charges against University of Georgia football player Jayson Stanley and dropped a charge against teammate Natrez Patrick following their marijuana-related arrest in Barrow County earlier this month.
Stanley and Patrick were stopped by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies on University Parkway near Jackson Trail Road shortly before midnight on Dec. 2, hours after Georgia had defeated Auburn in Atlanta to win the SEC championship.
Stanley, who was driving and owned the car, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding (87 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone), while Patrick was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a small amount of marijuana was found in the passenger’s seat and inside an orange juice bottle in the passenger-side floorboard.
During a hearing Thursday morning in Barrow County Probate Court, the district attorney’s office dropped the DUI charge against Stanley, who agreed to plead guilty to the possession and speeding charges.
Because Stanley admitted in court to the marijuana being his, the possession charge against Patrick was dropped, Patrick’s attorney, Billy Healan of Winder, said Thursday.
“There was no marijuana found on Mr. Patrick’s person and there was no evidence to connect him to it,” Healan said. “Mr. Stanley admitted in court and on the scene the marijuana was his. In Georgia, the owner of the vehicle presumes to be the owner of everything in the vehicle.”
After the arrests, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office released to the media video of the arrest that showed Stanley admitting ownership of the marijuana and pleading with deputies to let Patrick go.
