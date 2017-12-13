One of Bethlehem Christian Academy’s most successful years on the gridiron resulted in several postseason honors for Knight players.
Six players were named to the GISA All-Region team for 1-AAA including Tanner Schwebel, Matthew Kamm, Clayton Hopkins, Patrick Wallace, Lawson Maxwell and Chandler Maxwell. Schwebel, who set a school record for rushing yardage in a season, was also named All-State.
Schwebel rushed for 2,220 yards during the 2017 season, according to head coach Lance Fendley. That record-setting mark shattered the previous one set in 2013 by Mitchell Kamm, who rushed for 1,657 yards.
Schwebel carried the football 233 times, also a program high, and scored 30 total touchdowns. He rushed for 27 scores and caught two touchdown passes while returning a kickoff for another.
“Tanner had a pretty impressive year,” Fendley said. “Our goal now is to find some more linemen to replace the ones we will lose to graduation. He had some good players up front helping clear the way for home. We are proud of everything Tanner accomplished. He knows it will be a challenge to improve on those numbers next season and prove it was not a one-time thing.”
Hopkins, Kamm and Wallace were selected to play in the recent GISA All-Star football game and Avery Millsaps has been chosen for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game set for Saturday at noon at Clarke Central High School in Athens.
“It was a memorable season,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “We are proud of all the team and individual accomplishments. We are looking forward to next season and the challenge it will bring. We will begin our offseason program in January.”
The GISA is scheduled to complete reclassification and announce new region alignments later this month, Fendley said.
Football: Several Knights honored with postseason awards
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry