Thompson: The art of discrediting

Republican politicians, conservative media outlets and the far right in general have been pulling out all the stops, grasping at any straw, to fully discredit and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling into the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russian agents and associates of President Trump and/or Trump himself.
Their express goal is to squash the investigation by characterizing it as a political witch hunt by Mueller’s team of partisan attack dogs — to paraphrase Sean Hannity — before it reveals anything that might incriminate the president.
For a while now, there have been repeated attempts to label Mueller as an anti-Republican, leftist hack — even though he was a.) last known to be a registered Republican, b.) appointed as FBI director by a Republican president and is generally considered apolitical and respected by both sides of the aisle, and c.) appointed as special counsel by the deputy attorney general, a Trump appointee who had the blessing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
But this effort really gained momentum recently with the indictment of former national security advisor Michael Flynn and the reveal that one of the top agents on Mueller’s team, Peter Strzok, was removed from the investigation over text messages he exchanged with another former team member. The texts reportedly mocked then-candidate Trump and showed clear preference toward Hillary Clinton.
In addition to authorizing the counterintelligence inquiry into the Russian meddling (which, as Politico’s Bradley Moss points out, would be expected of someone in his position who has counterintelligence expertise involving Russia), Strzok also worked on the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State. He conducted interviews of two senior Clinton aides who denied knowing the secretary was running her own private server. Email correspondence from the aides, Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, suggested they were aware of a server but it did not reveal any knowledge of it being a private server Clinton was running through a tech firm in Colorado.
Former FBI director James Comey testified before Congress that there were no sufficient grounds on that basis to warrant criminal prosecution. That would logically explain why the words “grossly negligent” were changed to “extremely careless” in Comey’s report on the investigation, which Strzok was also said to have suggested.
But to the Hannity crowd, this is unequivocal proof of the Russian hoax and the existence of the ominous “Deep State.”
It’s important to note here that Mueller learned of these text messages in late July and immediately removed Strzok, who was reassigned to the bureau’s human resources department, an effective demotion. Reasonable people would consider that to be an action of integrity on Mueller’s part. But Republicans who continue to seethe because Clinton is not on her way to prison are apparently convinced that it’s because a group of shadow people, including people like Strzok and Comey, are protecting her and out to destroy the president.
Yes, Strzok’s actions and involvement in both cases should be scrutinized and investigated to ensure there was no improper influence, and that investigation is already under way by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General.
Yes, Strzok and Andrew Weissmann (the Mueller aide who apparently attended Clinton’s election night party) are Democrats. No, there’s nothing prohibiting either of them from being Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc. and serving in their capacities. And no, there’s no evidence to support their political leanings have improperly influenced the findings of Mueller’s team.
And yet, it should be painfully obvious by now that the loudest voices on this have made up their minds. To them, this investigation into collusion, possible obstruction of justice and other potentially related matters is tainted, illegitimate and should be buried and forgotten.
Except it’s not dead. Here are the real facts.
Flynn has pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russian agents during the transition period as a member of Trump’s transition team and has said he is cooperating with the Mueller probe. He’s the fourth person to be indicted under the probe and the second person connected to the Trump campaign to plead guilty for lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russian agents.
At the time Trump fired Flynn in February, he said it was because Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence, who was heading up the transition team, about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak related to sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration over the election meddling. By the way, emails between transition team officials obtained by the New York Times and court documents related to the Flynn plea deal show that Flynn was in contact with them before and after his conversations with Kislyak. So the notion pushed previously by the administration, that Flynn was some sort of misguided lone wolf, rings false.
The groundwork for collusion has been laid, as has the groundwork for obstruction of justice.
On Dec. 2, a day after Flynn’s guilty plea in court, Trump tweeted he had to fire Flynn because he had not only lied to Pence, but the FBI. So there, he seemingly admitted he knew of Flynn’s lies, before which he asked Comey to drop the Flynn matter, fired him and then later attributed Comey’s dismissal to “this Russia thing” in an interview with NBC. That’s textbook obstruction of justice.
But wait! Apparently, Trump didn’t write the Dec. 2 tweet; it was his lawyer, John Dowd, who said he did so after “being in contact with Mr. Trump on (Dec. 1 and Dec. 2) and trying to calm him down after Mr. Flynn’s guilty plea.”
I honestly don’t know which is worse for Trump: that his lawyer took over the responsibility of admitting the president knew of Flynn’s lies and asked the FBI director to make the investigation go away anyway, or that he needed calming down despite that he already knew Flynn had lied, that a guilty plea was coming and that Flynn (his contention) had actually done nothing inappropriate as far as the Russian communications were concerned.
In any event, the groundwork has been laid. Mueller is building his case, digging through the lies, nondisclosures and apparent amnesia of people like Flynn, Jared Kushner and Sessions regarding Russian connections.
And short of Trump finding a way to remove him (which many top Republicans have acknowledged would be foolish and even politically devastating), he will continue his work until it’s complete, no matter how many hoops the Hannity crowd tries to jump through or how many falsehoods they toss out there.
When it’s all said and done, Mueller will probably make a final report to Congress. And if the president is found to have committed impeachable offenses, it will be up to Congress to put the interests of this country and the integrity of its institutions above all else.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The art of discrediting
