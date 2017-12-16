Buffington: Where is the real ‘war on Christmas?’

Get ready for the annual December controversy. In the coming two weeks, we will be bombarded with specious allegations that some anonymous “they” have declared a “war on Christmas.”
Much of this comes from extreme social media memes where danger is always lurking. Former Fox commentator Bill O’Reilly made the alleged “war on Christmas” the centerpiece of his annual December tirades for over 15 years (until it was discovered that he was kissing too many maidens under the mistletoe and he was fired).
President Donald Trump amplified that conspiracy view recently when he declared that he would end the “war on Christmas.”
I hate to disappoint those who have donned ubiquitous Christmas sweaters and braced themselves to do battle in this annual Christmas conflict, but there isn’t any “war on Christmas.”
That wasn’t always the case. Over the centuries, there have been some efforts to ban or downplay Christmas.
The first Americans to shun Christmas were the Pilgrims who, in 1620, spent their first Christmas Day in America building structures as a way to shun Christmas joy. The Puritans who ruled Boston banned Christmas for 22 years starting in 1659. (Some Christian groups continue to shun celebrating Christmas.)
Christmas remained a relatively minor holiday in the U.S. until the Victorian Era when Charles Dickens and other writers helped shape it into a major cultural event through popular stories and poems. In 1870, it became a federal holiday.
By the 1920s, Christmas had become firmly established as an annual holiday in the U.S. as both a religious and secular event. It was in that era Henry Ford (yes, that Henry Ford) complained that Jews were trying to destroy Christmas. Ford was a notorious anti-Semite whose anti-Jewish rants are startling to read today. Ford complained that Jewish department store owners were trying to destroy the religious aspects of Christmas while at the same time, profit from selling Christmas merchandise.
Ford may have been the first fanatic to claim that Christmas was under assault, but he wasn’t the last. The 1950s saw the next “war on Christmas” claim as Americans huddled in fear of the Cold War. Far right groups like the John Birch Society claimed that godless communists and the UN were trying to destroy Christmas in the U.S.
It was also during the 1950s that the nation saw the first major questions about the use of public property and public schools to promote religious aspects of Christmas. The First Amendment issue of separation of church and state saw multiple challenges during the 1950s and early 1960s and many of those fights revolved around Christmas-in-the-public-square debates.
By the end of the 1980s, the idea that religious teaching and religious iconography should not be state-sponsored was reaffirmed in a series of Supreme Court rulings. Religious-themed Christmas displays were disallowed in public-owned spaces and schools had to tread carefully in how they put on Christmas plays and programs so as not violate court rulings.
By 2000, the legal issues surrounding these church-and-state controversies had divided the nation in two ways. First, the court rulings had clearly delineated that there are two Christmases: A secular Christmas of Santa Claus, Christmas trees and holiday gift-giving; and a religious Christmas of nativity scenes, religious songs and church events.
The second division was a stark rural vs urban view about how Christmas should be broadcast in the public square. In urban areas with large Jewish or other minority religious populations, there was a growing sensitivity to religious differences and to making sure governments don’t favor one religious belief over another.
But in rural areas where there has traditionally been less diversity and a more homogenous, Christian population, there was a backlash and a sense that “someone” was trying to take away Christmas.
Because of that increased urban diversity, many major department stores (Macy’s, etc.) began 15 years ago to downplay the word “Christmas” in some of their seasonal advertisements and commercials. The big retail giants attempted to broaden their holiday themes to include the concurrent Jewish Hanukkah and to not turn off other minority religious groups who might celebrate a secular Christmas, but not a religious Christmas.
But that move toward a broader seasonal approach by some department stores was fuel on an already hot fire. It only divided the nation further as some saw it as evidence of a “war on Christmas.” It was into this polarized atmosphere that broadcast pundits like O’Reilly rose to prominence by fanning the flames. Suddenly, saying “Happy Holidays” was seen as an assault on Christmas.
All of this is terribly troubling. Have some Christians become so consumed by a focus on these secular controversies that they have lost sight of what Christmas is really all about?
No matter how you celebrate it, Christmas should be a Season of Light. The star of Bethlehem is a theme that shines from every Christmas display in every town of America. It is reflected in the lights on our Christmas trees and on our houses. The lightness of the Christmas season reflects on both its religious and its secular facets.
And yet, it seems like some Christian groups have come to see Christmas not as a Season of Light, but as a season of darkness into which they sulk around, bitter, defensive, wallowing in self-pity and hypersensitive to any perceived slight no matter how innocent or innocuous.
I’ll leave it to the theologians to parse the larger meaning, but it appears that the biggest danger to Christmas isn’t coming from an outside war of political correctness, but rather it’s coming from the inside where a body of people, once strong and confident and joyous, appear to be losing faith in the resilience of their faith. As a result, they have increasingly turned toward temporal solutions to fill a void of spiritual fragility.
Maybe that’s the real “war on Christmas.”
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
