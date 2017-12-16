Jacks: Many treats to enjoy this Christmas season

Everyone is busy shopping and getting ready for Christmas.
We can’t forget making all those Christmas treats to share with friends and family. I remember the good times I shared with my grandmother Baker making lots and lots of Divinity candy. Everybody got a tub of divinity candy from my grandmother.
I get together with friends and we make a variety of treats to share with friends and family each year.
Everyone has their favorites, I’m sure. My son and grandsons all love my Oreo balls and my peanut butter balls are a favorite with the boyfriend and many others.
I make about 50 varieties of treats at least each Christmas. Here are a few for you to enjoy and share. Most are very simple to make.
Butterfinger Bites
Ingredients:
2 cups candy corn
1 1/4 cups peanut butter
Chocolate chips
Gulf wax
Directions:
Melt candy corn in microwave for 90 seconds in a microwave-safe bowl. Add peanut butter. Mix well. Make into balls. Freeze for 15 minutes. Melt about 1/3 block of wax in microwave-safe cup.
Add to bowl containing bag of chocolate chips (I prefer the milk chocolate ones). Melt at 50 percent power for 4 minutes. Mix well with fork. Dip balls in chocolate. Place on waxed paper to dry.
Almond Joy Candy
Ingredients:
1 (14 oz.) bag sweetened coconut flakes
4 Tbsps. butter ,softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 Tbsps. corn syrup
20-24 almonds
16 oz. chocolate chips (milk chocolate)
1/3 block Gulf wax
Directions:
Combine coconut, powdered sugar, butter and corn syrup in mixer bowl. Beat on low speed until thoroughly combined.
Use large baking sheet with waxed paper. Scoop small mounds of the coconut mixture onto the baking sheet and form into bars (wet your fingers if necessary to keep the mixture from sticking to you). Press one almond onto the top of each bar. Refrigerate/freeze for 30-40 minutes to allow the bars to harden slightly.
Line another baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt chocolate according to directions (50 percent power for 4 minutes along with Gulf wax). Dip bars and place on waxed paper to harden.
Almond Joy Cookies
Ingredients:
1 (14 oz.) bag sweetened coconut flakes
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2/3 cup chopped, lightly salted, almonds
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine coconut, chocolate chips, almonds and sweetened condensed milk. Stir until combined. Scoop out dough with a cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet. Shape into discs. Pat the tops flat. Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until tips of coconut are just starting to turn golden brown. Let cool on baking sheet. Store cookies in an airtight container.
Chocolate
Covered Cherries
Ingredients:
60 Marachino cherries with stems
3 Tbsps. butter, softened
3 Tbsps. corn syrup
2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar
1 pound chocolate confectioner’s coating
Directions:
Drain cherries and set on paper towels to dry.
In a medium bowl, combine butter and corn syrup until smooth. Stir confectioners’ sugar and knead to form dough. Chill to stiffen, if necessary. Wrap each cherry in about 1 tsp. of dough. Chill until firm. Melt confectioner’s coating in a heavy saucepan over low heat. Dip each cherry in by its stem and place on waxed paper-lined sheets. Chill until completely set. Store in an airtight container in a cool place. Best after 1 to 2 weeks.
Buckeyes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups chocolate chips
2 Tbsps. shortening
4 cups confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
In a medium bowl, mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla and confectioner’s sugar.
Shape into balls and place in a pan covered with waxed paper. Place in refrigerator. Melt chocolate and shortening. Pour into bowl and dip balls into chocolate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until chocolate is firm.
Christmas Candy
Ingredients:
1 lb. white chocolate
1 can condensed milk
1 cup green candied cherries
1 cup red candied cherries
1 cup nuts
Directions:
Chop all nuts and cherries. Melt chocolate over hot water or in microwave at 50-percent power for 4 minutes. Stir till smooth. Add milk, cherries and nuts. Put flat in lightly buttered pan. When firm, cut into squares.
Chocolate Covered
Peanut Butter Balls
Ingredients:
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 lb. margarine (2 sticks)
1/3 box Graham crackers (crushed)
1 box confectioner’s sugar
1 cup pecans
1/3 block paraffin wax
1 cup coconut
16 oz. bag milk chocolate bits
Directions:
Mix all ingredients except chocolate bits and wax together. Make balls as big as you want them. Dip in melted chocolate and wax. Place on waxed paper and cool.
Chocolate and wax:
Shave wax and melt in microwave for about 4 minutes.
Pour chocolate chips in glass bowl (microwave safe) and wax on top (melted). Melt at 50-percent power for 4 minutes. Beat until smooth.
Boiled Oatmeal
Cookies
Ingredients:
1 stick margarine
2 cups sugar
3 cups oatmeal
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla
4 Tbsps. cooca
1/4 cup flour
Directions:
Mix and stir over medium heat all ingredients except oatmeal, peanut butter and vanilla until comes to a boil. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add 3 cups oatmeal (uncooked) 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1 tsp. vanilla. Drop by spoonful on waxed paper. Allow to cool completely. Store in airtight container.
Peanut Butter Chewies
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1 cup white corn syrup (Karo)
1 cup peanut butter
8 cups corn flakes
Directions:
Bring sugar and corn syrup to a rolling boil. Stir in peanut butter. Pour mixture over 8 cups corn flakes. Stir to coat well. Pour out on waxed paper to cool. Break into pieces.
Chocolate Fudge
Ingredients:
3 (6 ounce) pkgs. milk chocolate chips
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 1/2 tsps. vanilla
Dash of salt
Directions:
In a microwave safe bowl, add chocolate chips and Eagle Brand milk. Heat at 50-percent power for 4 minutes.
Stir until creamy. Stir in remaining ingredients. Spread evenly into waxed paper-lined 8-inch square pan.
Chill 2 to 3 hours or until firm. Turn fudge onto cutting board. Peel off paper and cut into squares. Store loosely at room temperature.
Hawaiian
Cheesecake Bars
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter
16 ounces cream cheese
4 Tbsps. sugar
4 Tbsps. milk
2 eggs
2 tsps. vanilla
16 ounces crushed pineapple, drained
2 cups flaked coconut
2 Tbsps. melted butter
Directions:
Combine flour, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup butter. Pat mixture into ungreased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 14-19 minutes. Cool slightly. Mix together cream cheese, 4 Tbsps. sugar, milk and eggs. Fold in vanilla and drained pineapple. Spread over baked crust. Combine coconut and 2 Tbsps. melted butter. Sprinkle over pineapple layer filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Cool and cut into desired size bars.
Old Fashion Tea Cakes
Ingredients:
3 cups flour
1 cup shortening (butter)
3 eggs
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 tsps. vanilla
Directions:
Sift dry ingredients together. Add shortening and mix in with fork. Add unbeaten eggs and vanilla. Mix thoroughly. Roll out thin and cut cookies with cutter. Bake at 375 degrees for about 8 minutes. (You may decorate with cake frosting.)
Oreo Balls
Ingredients:
1 pkg. Oreo cookies
1 block cream cheese, softened
1 pkg. chocolate bark or Bakers chocolate baking squares
Directions:
Place Oreo cookies in baggie and smash until it is the consistency of dirt. (I use my Nitro to grind mine to look like dirt.) Dump into a large bowl. Mix softened cream cheese with smashed cookies. Form into balls. Place on waxed paper. Melt chocolate in microwave according to package. Cover balls in chocolate. Place in refrigerator to harden.
Snowballs
Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) melted butter
5 Tbsps. powdered sugar
2 cups flour
2 tsps. vanilla (or almond) flavoring
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts
Directions:
Cream butter and sugar together. Work flour, vanilla and nuts in creamed mixture. Roll out in oblong pieces.
Bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Roll in powdered sugar.
*Better if you let cookies cool for a few minutes before rolling in powdered sugar.
Lemon Fudge
Ingredients:
1 1/2 tsp. + 6 Tbsps. butter, divided
2 pkgs. (10 to 12 ounces) vanilla or white chips
2/3 cups sweetened condensed milk
2/3 cup marshmallow creme
1 1/2 tsp. lemon extract
Directions:
Line a 9-inch square pan with foil. Grease foil with 1 1/2 tsp. butter. Set aside.
In a large saucepan melt remaining butter over low heat. Add chips and milk. Cook and stir for 10-12 minutes or until chips have melted. Stir in marshmallow creme and extract. Cook and stir 3-4 minutes longer or until smooth. Pour into prepared pan. Chill until set. Using foil, lift fudge out of pan. Discard foil. Cut fudge into squares. Store in refrigerator.
Pumpkin
No-Bake Cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup butter
2/3 cup milk
3 1/3 ounces Pumpkin spice pudding mix, instant
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups old fashion quick cooking oats
Directions:
In a saucepan combine sugars, butter and milk. Bring to a boil. Boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add in the pudding mix, stirring to combine completely. Add in pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and oats. Stir to combine and let stand for 5 minutes. Drop by rounded Tbsp. onto waxed paper and allow to cool completely.
*Note: If it’s raining or humid there is a chance that the cookies will not set completely.
Coconut Pecan
Cookie Bars
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups crushed Graham cracker crumbs
1 can condensed milk (Eagle Brand)
1 cup coconut flakes
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Melt butter in microwave then pour into a 9x9-square pan. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over butter. Evenly pour the condensed milk over the crumbs. Then sprinkle on the coconut, chocolate chips and pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Let pan completely cool before removing bars.
Belly Buttons
Ingredients:
Pretzel snaps or small pretzels
Hershey Kisses, any kind
Plain M&Ms
Directions:
Place pretzels on cookie sheet. Unwrap kisses and place on pretzels. Put in 200-degree oven and warm until slightly soft to the touch. Take out of the oven and press M&M on top of each kiss. (May need to increase temperature to 350 degrees for 5 minutes.)
Frozen Lemon Squares
Ingredients:
1/4 cup margarine, melted
1 1/4 cup Graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1/2 cup lemon juice
Directions:
Combine margarine, crumbs and sugar. Press into a 8- or 9-inch square pan.
In a bowl beat egg yolks, stir in Eagle Brand milk, then lemon juice. Pour into crust. Freeze until firm. Cut into squares.
Spiced Nuts
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. cloves
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 cup walnuts or pecans
2 tsps. salt
1 cup water
Directions:
Combine sugar, cinnamon, cloves, salt, nutmeg and water in a saucepan and mix well. Place on medium low heat, stirring constantly until it boils. Continue cooking until mixture reaches soft boil stage. Remove from heat and stir in nuts. Stir with wooden spoon until syrup coats nuts. Spread on waxed paper to cool.
Lemon Brownies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 stick butter
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Zest from 1 lemon (1 tsp.)
Directions:
Combine flour, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Mix in the softened butter. In another bowl whisk the eggs with the lemon zest and juice.
Add to the larger bowl and mix well. Pour into prepared 8x8 brownie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
You can double the recipe and bake in a 9x13-inch pan at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove and let cool, then glaze.
Glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tbsp. lemon juice
Additional lemon zest
Stir together.
Pecan Kisses
Ingredients:
1 egg white
1 cup light brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cups nuts
Directions:
Beat egg whites until very stiff. Add sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Makes a thick batter. Drop 2 cups nuts in batter. Coat well. Pick out with spoon onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 55 minutes.
Crock Pot Candy
(From Dot Smith)
Ingredients:
32 ounces white almond bark
4 ounces of German chocolate
12 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips
16 ounces cocktail peanuts
16 ounces honey roasted peanuts
Directions:
Break up bark and bars. Combine all ingredients in the crockpot.
Stir on low 15-20 minutes until all ingredients are melted and combined.
Drop on waxed paper by spoonful and allow to cool. Break into smaller pieces.
Candy Strawberries
Ingredients:
2 boxes strawberry Jell-o
3/4 cup Eagle Brand milk
1 cup finely shredded coconut
1 cup finely chopped nuts
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together and chill. Form into strawberries and dip the pointed end in red sugar and the stem in green sugar.
Place on waxed paper in refrigerator for several hours. Green toothpicks and green hulls may be attached, if desired.
*Note: Granulated sugar may be colored by placing in a jar, adding food coloring and shaking.
Haystacks
Ingredients:
1 bag butterscotch morsels
1 can Chow Mein noodles
Directions:
Melt butterscotch morsels in microwave at 50-percent power for 4 minutes. Beat until smooth.
Mix in noodles to a good consistency. Drop by the spoonful on waxed paper and cool.
Christmas
Reindeer Mix
Ingredients:
2 cups wheat Chex
2 cups rice Chex
2 cups corn Chex
2 cups Cheerios toasted oat cereal
1 cup unsalted pretzels
2 cups M&M’s plain chocolate candy
1 (8 oz.) pkg. white chocolate baking squares
1 cup unsalted peanuts
Directions:
Mix wheat Chex, rice Chex, Corn Chex, Cheerios, peanuts and M&M’s in a large bowl.
Spread a large sheet of waxed paper over the counter top.
Melt the white chocolate squares in the microwave (50-percent power for 3 minutes). Pour melted chocolate over the mixture.
Mix together very fast. Spread evenly over waxed paper and let dry, then break apart and you have a great chocolate snack.
Puppy Chow
Ingredients:
7 cups Chex or Crispix Rice Cereal
1 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup butter
1/4 tsp. vanilla
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Put cereal in large bowl. Melt chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in microwave 4 minutes at 50-percent power.
Stir in vanilla. Pour over cereal in bowl with lid along with powdered sugar. Shake until well coated. Spread mixture evenly on waxed paper and allow to cool.
Buttermilk Candy
Ingredients:
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 tsp. butter
Dash salt
2 cups sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup pecans
1/4 tsp. baking soda
Directions:
Boil buttermilk, sugar and baking soda over medium heat, until hard-boil stage, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Pour onto waxed paper and let harden.
Divinity
Ingredients:
2 cups sugar
1 1/4 cups light Karo syrup
1/8 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla flavoring
1/2 cup water
2 egg whites
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Directions:
Cook sugar, syrup, salt and water until soft-boil stage.
Add to beaten egg whites and continually beat until glaze has gone. Add nuts and spoon onto waxed paper.
No-Cook Divinity
Ingredients:
1 pkg. Betty Crocker Fluffy White Frosting Mix
1/3 cup light corn syrup
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 cup boiling water
1 (16 oz.) pkg. powdered sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
Directions:
Mix frosting mix, corn syrup, vanilla and boiling water in a small mixing bowl.
Beat on high speed until stiff peaks form (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Gradually blend in sugar on low speed or by hand. Stir in nuts. Drop by teaspoonful onto waxed paper. When the outside of the candy feels firm, turn over and allow to dry at least 12 hours. Store candy in airtight container.
Lemon Buddies
Ingredients:
1 cup rice Chex cereal
1 1/4 cup vanilla baking chips
1/4 cup butter or margarine
4 tsps. grated lemon peel
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Into a large bowl measure cereal and set aside. In a large microwaveable bowl, microwave chips, butter, lemon peel and juice uncovered on high for 1 minute. Stir and microwave for 30 seconds longer.
Pour mixture over cereal stirring until evenly coated. Pour into a 2-gallon resealable plastic food storage bag. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag. Gently shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.
Orange Balls
Ingredients:
4 cups Graham cracker crumbs
2 cups confectioner’s sugar
2 cups chopped pecans
1/2 cup melted butter
1 small container orange juice thawed
More confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together except extra confectioner’s sugar.
Then roll into 1-inch balls. Roll in confectioner’s sugar. Chill until firm.
Lazy Cake Cookies
Ingredients:
1 box yellow or white cake mix
2 eggs beaten
5 Tbsps. melted butter
2 cups M&M’s or mini chocolate chips
Directions:
Mix together all ingredients. Put in a greased 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Date Nut Balls
Ingredients:
2 (8 oz.) pkgs. dates chopped
3 sticks margarine
Powdered sugar
3 cups nuts
5 cups Rice Krispies
2 cups sugar
Directions:
Cook dates, margarine and sugar 10 minutes over low heat. Add nuts and Rice Krispies. Mix well. Let cool and make into balls. Roll in powdered sugar or coconut.
Mints
Ingredients:
1/3 cup light corn syrup
4 Tbsps. softened butter
1 tsp. peppermint extract
1/2 tsp. salt
1 (16 ounce) pkg. confectioner’s sugar, sifted
Food coloring
Directions:
In a bowl blend the corn syrup, butter, peppermint extract and salt. Add the sugar and mix by hand with a spoon until smooth. Add 1 drop of food coloring for each 13 cups of mixture. Press the mixture into desired mint molds. Let the molds stand for several hours to dry. Store in a sealed container.
*Note: If mint molds are not available, roll a small amount of mixture into nickel size ball and pat with a fork onto waxed paper.
Lumps of Coal
Ingredients:
2 pkgs. (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into chunks
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
3/4 cup plus 2 Tbsps. sugar
2/3 cup all purpose flour
2 Tbsps. unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
Lightly grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper. Combine 1 pkg. (2 cups) chocolate chips and butter in large microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high 30 seconds.
Stir. Repeat until chips are melted and mix is smooth. Let cool. Beat eggs and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until blended. Add sugar, beat until thick and light. Add chocolate mix, beat until blended. Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Add butter. Beat until blended.
Stir in remaining chocolate chips (dough will be soft). Drop dough by rounded Tbsp. onto prepared cookie sheets. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until cooked firm.
Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks. Cool Completely.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia.
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)