Bennett: Dear Santa: Define 'naughty'

Toys R Us has a great commercial this season. It shows kids doing their chores without being asked, fighting over who gets to take out the garbage, and in one clip, the dad asks the daughter if he can play a video game with her.
She says “No, Dad, I’d rather we just sit and talk.” The caption is “The Naughty List is Not an Option.”
As kids, my brother and I tried really hard to stay off the Naughty List. We didn’t have an Elf on the Shelf, but there were always little tattle-tale elves around, watching our every move. We knew the true meaning of Christmas and loved going over to Bethlehem to see the live nativity scene.
We went to church every Sunday and knew that Christmas and Easter were about more than Santa and the Easter Bunny, but we also celebrated these holidays in our home as well. The magic that filled the air was…well, magical, and my parents always made sure we had joy and love in our home, as well as exciting anticipation about gifts and surprises.
When thinking back on Christmases past, I am warmed by the memories of Christmas Eve around the table with my brother, my parents, Aunt Joyce and Uncle Gene, my maternal grandparents, and my maternal great-grandmother. My granddaddy was a big ole’ kid when it came to Christmas, and he always insisted that we open “just one parcel” on Christmas Eve. Somewhere along the line, my uncle Gene and my brother Michael started a contest to see who could give the other one the tackiest of all presents. It would be the highlight of the evening, seeing what kind of foolishness they would present to each other. I will treasure those memories forever.
There is a very clear picture still painted in my mind of being in the living room while my mom was busy cooking in the kitchen, filling the house with delicious aromas. I remember the smell of the tangerines and the taste of the nuts. We had a little nut dish that looked like a hollowed-out piece of a tree trunk, with a little partition in the middle that held the crackers and the tools for picking out the nuts. You probably had one of those, too! I wasn’t very patient with the nut-picking process and threw away more than I ate.
When our own kids and grandkids came along, the Christmas Eve tradition continued — and still continues to this day, just with different faces around the table. The Naughty List is still something to be avoided like the plague, and many children worldwide do their best to make sure to stay on the Nice List.
Our church Christmas cantata was this past Sunday. There was a beautiful musical presentation that told the story of the birth of Jesus and explained that the story didn’t end in the manger, but on an empty cross, and how Christmas can live in our hearts today if we accept its gift. My granddaughter Mary was Mary, mother of Jesus. There was a Joseph and a very realistic-looking baby doll for Baby Jesus. Leyland and Corey were among the group of shepherds who gathered at the manger. It was beautiful. There were some wiggly shepherds, and my Corey was definitely the most wigglesome. Afterwards, my daughter said to me, “My son just doesn’t have it in him to be still.” We’ve known that since birth. Haha. It was a very touching moment to see them gazing at the baby, and trying to imagine what it was truly like on that night so long ago.
Sometimes we grownups have to be careful about which list we end up on as well. I try my best to stay on the nice list, but I’m afraid sometimes I end up on the naughty list. But I guess it’s all a matter of perspective. Which is why I say, “Dear Santa: Define naughty!”
Hope you’re being extra good this year, and can stay on the Nice List!
