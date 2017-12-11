Updated: Master's Table building damaged by fire

Monday, December 11. 2017
The building housing the Master’s Table catering business in Winder was heavily damaged by a fire caused by clothes dryer malfunction overnight Sunday.
Master’s Table owner Lynn Walls said the building at 80 Kelly Drive, which was once an extension of the old Winder First Methodist Church, is still standing but the inside of it will have to be gutted. She said she left the building around 11 p.m. Sunday and was informed of the fire by the Winder Fire Department around 1 a.m. Monday.
“We will rebuild,” Walls said. “We anticipate on starting the process as soon as we hear from our insurance company.”
The Master’s Table was founded in 1984 and has operated out of the current location for more than a decade, Walls said.
Walls said she was still in shock Monday morning and has been calling customers to inform them the business won’t be able to complete any holiday orders.
“I’d just like to apologize to everyone,” she said. “There’s nothing we can do right now.”
