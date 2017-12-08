Barrow County under winter storm warning; after-school activities canceled

A winter storm warning is in effect for Barrow County until 10 a.m. Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service in Atlanta, heavy snow with accumulation of 1-2 inches is expected for the rest of today and through the night. Those driving are asked to take extra caution due to potentially dangerous road conditions and reduced visibility.
The Barrow County School System has canceled all after-school activities Friday, and after-school care will be closing at 5 p.m.
The ACT session scheduled for Saturday morning at Apalachee High School has been postponed. A makeup date will be scheduled.
Apalachee High School's basketball games at Jefferson High School have been postponed until tomorrow. Athletic director Ralph Neeley said the varsity girls will likely start at 4 p.m. with the boys to follow at 5:30 p.m. The Apalachee wrestling Wildcat Rumble, which Winder-Barrow was also scheduled to compete in tonight and been postponed and Neeley said a makeup date will be scheduled.
The City of Winder's 69th Christmas Parade remains scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
