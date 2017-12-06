Holy Spirit Prep arrived at Bethlehem Christian Academy Friday night as the defending GISA Class AAA state basketball champion.
By the time Friday’s Region 1-AAA contest was over, it was clear the Cougars are once again a contender to win it all as they dispatched of the host Knights 78-40.
Senior Drew Peevy continued his standout season with 18 points but it was not near enough to keep pace with Holy Spirit, which already has an impressive win this season against Wheeler High School.
“They are just a lot taller and more athletic than us,” said first-year BCA coach Robert Strong. “We did the best we could. We did compete. We tried to keep the game close early and tried to make it a boring game. You don’t want to run with them.”
The Cougars had several fast-break dunks and were also effective shooting from the outside.
“For us, we just have to continue to improve and get better one game at a time,” Strong said.
“We are young. We have one senior, three juniors, six sophomores and a freshman.”
Holy Spirit raced out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and remained in control 34-14 at halftime. Makayal Cooper and Laine Francious both finished with seven points for BCA while Adam Gano scored four.
Peevy is the team’s leading scorer this season. He had eight 3-pointers earlier this year in a game against Washington High School and scored 25 total points with seven 3-pointers against Social Circle in a 59-56 overtime loss on Nov. 28.
The senior also poured in six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in last Thursday’s 69-29 victory against Killian Hills.
The Knights (4-5, 0-1 region entering Tuesday’s region contest at Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg) will step out of region play Saturday when they host Briarwood at 4:30 p.m.
Basketball: Knights fall to defending state champs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry