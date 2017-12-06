Basketball: Doggs seek better chemistry to overcome early struggles

With several of its players still getting their basketball legs under them after transitioning from the football field, Winder-Barrow’s boys basketball team is still trying to iron out the wrinkles.
But for coach Ron Garren, the most disheartening part of the Bulldoggs’ 63-36 home loss to Clarke Central last Friday and the slow 1-4 start is that his team is “not playing well together.”
“I don’t expect our team to be ready to play at a high level with only three practices as a group; that’s not an excuse; it’s just a fact,” Garren said after the loss to the Gladiators.
“But I’m real disappointed in our team chemistry. We’re going to find some guys who want to play together (this week).”
Friday’s game was tied 6-6 after the first two minutes, but the Gladiators stormed out on a 23-1 run to take a commanding 29-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Bulldoggs finally broke an eight-minute spell without a field goal when Jay Griggs knocked down a 3-pointer, but the Gladiators took a 36-16 advantage into halftime and never let up.
The Doggs did outscore Clarke Central, which kept its starters in, in the third quarter, 16-14, but then managed just four points in the final period.
Tramon Campbell led the Doggs in scoring with 12 points while Lamonta Mack added 8 points and Griggs chipped in 5. Normally a strong 3-point shooting team, the Doggs were just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.
“I think it was more frustration and not having a positive attitude than not being able to hit a shot,” Garren said. “(Clarke Central was) very athletic. We ran absolutely no offense in the first half; we just ran up and down the floor with them and they’re obviously a much better team than we are. We challenged our guys at halftime and I really felt like we came out in the third quarter and competed so I was proud of that.
“But we let it get back the other way in the fourth quarter. All we can do is go to work.”
The Doggs will host Burke County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Athens Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday before opening up their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate at home against Lanier on Dec. 15.
“We’ve got a couple weeks to get ready for a pretty good Lanier team,” Garren said. “The silver lining in this is Lamonta Mack is a tremendous competitor. Brock Landis is a tremendous competitor. So is Josh Sims. Those three guys happen to be football players.
“We need some other guys to join them and if we can find three or four more guys with that kind of mentality, we have a shot of competing with better teams.”
