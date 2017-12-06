Barrow County’s 2018-19 school calendar is much like the current calendar – except for spring break.
The 2018-19 calendar was approved Tuesday night, 6-2, after extended discussion about the spring break, which is set for April 22-26. The current calendar has spring break scheduled for April 2-6.
Board member Michael Shelley was the most vociferous, saying spring break had to be changed to earlier in the year to get his vote. Board member Ricky Bailey also voted against the calendar.
Both men said they voted “against the process” for setting the calendar.
About midway through the discussion, Bailey described the argument as a “mell of a hess.”
Board members Rolando Alvarez, Suzanne Angle, Lynn Stevens, Garey Huff, Connie Wehunt and Debi Krause voted to approve the recommendation.
Nearly all the board members suggested a review of the process of setting the calendar.
School administrators proposed two versions of the calendar and asked for comment from staff, teachers, parents and community members.
More than 1,700 people responded, most of them with connections to elementary schools.
School governance teams at each school were asked for a recommendation.
The calendars were posted on the school district website for a month. Social media and email messages about the calendars also were used.
Read the full story in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
School calendar OK’d after argument, split
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)