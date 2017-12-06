Bethlehem projecting 15-percent spending increase in next budget for infrastructure work

Work is underway on the Town of Bethlehem’s proposed 2018 budget.
The town council discussed the proposed budget at Monday’s meeting. Proposed revenues for Fiscal Year 2018 total $361,188, up $19,098 from the $342,090 budget in 2017.
The proposed revenue amount shows an increase of just over 5 percent. The biggest increases come in community room/pavilion rental fees and Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for roads and sales tax income.
The FY2018 proposal for expenditures totals $361,188 and reflects an increase of $47,705 from the $313,483 budget in 2017.
The proposed expenditures reflect a 15-percent increase. The biggest increases come in road SPLOST, capital outlay, maintenance/repairs and road maintenance.
The town plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2018 budget in January and vote on the proposed budget at the council meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5.
See more from Monday's meeting in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
