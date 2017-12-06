Work is underway on the Town of Bethlehem’s proposed 2018 budget.
The town council discussed the proposed budget at Monday’s meeting. Proposed revenues for Fiscal Year 2018 total $361,188, up $19,098 from the $342,090 budget in 2017.
The proposed revenue amount shows an increase of just over 5 percent. The biggest increases come in community room/pavilion rental fees and Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for roads and sales tax income.
The FY2018 proposal for expenditures totals $361,188 and reflects an increase of $47,705 from the $313,483 budget in 2017.
The proposed expenditures reflect a 15-percent increase. The biggest increases come in road SPLOST, capital outlay, maintenance/repairs and road maintenance.
The town plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2018 budget in January and vote on the proposed budget at the council meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5.
See more from Monday's meeting in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
