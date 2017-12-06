Barrow CFO recognized, BOC talks sewer capacity at meeting

Barrow County’s chief financial officer, Rose Kisaalita, was recognized at the Nov. 28 board of commissioners meeting for receipt of the Georgia Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The certificate of achievement was awarded for the 2016 fiscal year end comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) and is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
County manager Mike Renshaw presented the certificate to Kisaalita and expressed his gratitude to Kisaalita and the entire Barrow County Finance Office staff for this recognition.
Also at the meeting, senior manager of utility operations Sam Mark gave a presentation addressing sewer capacity needs at the Tanners Bridge Land Application System (LAS) facility. The county currently owns 300-plus acres at the Tanners Bridge facility which is at 60 percent capacity and has the potential to reach 90 percent capacity within four years. Mark said based on developments already approved and the number of inquiries about sewer service, the recent study for the project was based on a 2.5 million-gallons-a-day (MGD) facility. The county has approved $11 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for funding this project, with an additional $2 million coming out of the county budget, for a total of $13 million to be spent on wastewater facility improvements.
