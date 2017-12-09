Bridges: More choice always a good thing at ballot box

Many who think outside the two-party system have long advocated for additional choices when it comes time to vote.
The U.S. Senate race in Alabama, which will be decided next week, is probably the ultimate example of why more choices are needed. Republican Luther Strange, who currently holds the seat, was defeated in the Republican primary by Roy Moore, an extreme right-wing candidate who has a history of ignoring the law despite being a judge. Think about that for a minute.
Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 primary and under normal circumstances this would not even be a race where the outcome was in doubt. In Alabama in 2017, the Republican candidate is going to win any statewide race.
However, Moore has been under a huge cloud of suspiscion in recent weeks for allegedly having relationships with minor females numerous years ago. (Moore was in his 30s at the time.)
The national attention of the case has made the race closer and at one point Jones actually took a lead in some polling, but it remains close and Moore is still likely to win the race although by a smaller margin than a Republican typically would in a statewide contest in our neighbor state.
Quite frankly, neither of these two candidates is worth voting for although for different reasons. Moore, even without these serious allegations, is someone who has had issues with the legal system in the way he conducted himself on the bench. You see, Moore thinks he can judge by the way he thinks the law should be rather than what the law actually is.
He has gone against Supreme Court decisions and uses his personal beliefs as the law, whether those beliefs are actually the law or not.
Jones, while a better choice than Moore, is someone you would have to hold your nose before voting for. Democratic candidates, by large, have lost touch with the working class and when it comes to taxes they are really an enemy. (To be truthful, Republicans aren’t really any better on taxes despite their talk.)
Unfortunately in Alabama, similar to Georgia, the very difficult ballot access laws have made it impossible for any candidate who is not part of the two-head political monster to get on the ballot. This race in Alabama screams out for another choice but there will not be one, at least one that is printed on the ballot.
In a situation like this in Georgia, there would at least be a Libertarian Party alternative but that is not the case in Alabama.
There are six official write-in candidates for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and I spent some time reading about each one in recent days. Quite frankly, any of the six would be a better choice than the two candidates who will actually appear on the ballot.
Official write-in candidates are ones whose votes will actually count. In theory, a write-in candidate can win an election. It won’t happen in the Alabama U.S. Senate race but the votes for these six candidates will officially be recorded. (Voters can write in any name they wish but unless a person has officially declared as a write-in candidate, the vote will not be recorded.)
Ron Bishop, an IT professional, is the Libertarian Party write-in candidate. Lee Busby is a retired United States Marine colonel, Iraq War veteran and businessman. These two are the best of the write-in bunch but all six are to be applauded for wanting to give voters a choice.
Chanda Mills Crutcher is a pastor, as is Eulas Kirtdoll. Arlester “Mack” McBride is an educational management consultant and Mac Watson is a businessman.
All six have websites and each offer quality alternatives to Jones and Moore.
Choice is always a good thing. We want choice when it comes to a new car or a new home or even a new television. It seems strange that more people don’t speak up about more choice when they go to vote.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal.
