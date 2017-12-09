Terrell: Let me help you pack

I have this to say to National Football League and the flag kneelers.
Grow up. Get a life. Find another country that will treat you better.
Let me help you pack!
You’ve got this all wrong!
The flag isn’t the issue! If anything, it’s the flag that gives you an opportunity to be what you want to be and to do what you want to do.
Take away the American flag and you have nothing.
You obviously haven’t ever talked to a legal immigrant entering the country and who is here to begin his or her American journey.
Nor have you stood at a foreign port waiting to board a U.S. Navy ship or stood on the tarmac of a foreign air base and watched a big plane with the U.S. flag stenciled on the tail taxi over to allow you to board.
You probably haven’t stood within the gates at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France or stood on the platform at Pearl Harbor that covers the remains of the U.S.S. Arizona and 1,177 American sailors that perished in a surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941 while in service to this country.
There are more heroes that have done more for this country than you will ever accomplish on the gridiron.
Fancy yourself in the pilot’s seat of a B-17 or B-29 bomber on a bombing mission over Germany on a Sunday afternoon in 1944.
At the time chances were good, at the age of 19 or 20, you were flying a four-engine bomber without fighter escort.
Your country depended on you as well as the other five to seven crewmen on board.
Their touchdown meant a safe return from a dangerous mission supporting our flag and cause.
I would bet that you have never heard of Bob Howard or Roy Benavidez.
You go out on a Sunday afternoon and earn tens of thousands of dollars for what you would call combat; calling yourselves heroes and snubbing your noses at our flag.
Let me take a moment and tell you about a couple of real heroes.
Months at a time, they worked seven days a week and a grateful nation paid them a few thousand dollars a month.
A month mind you, not for a day’s work.
Men like Green Berets Howard and Benavidez are better men than any of you flag kneelers could ever hope to be.
Col. Howard was wounded 14 times in 54 months while serving numerous tours in Vietnam.
His awards included eight purple hearts, a Silver Star, four Bronze Stars and the Medal of Honor.
Although seriously wounded, he refused to board a rescue helicopter while under enemy fire until all of the men under his command were safely on board.
Master Sgt. Benavidez heard a Special Forces Detachment in Vietnam call for help and he jumped on an outbound helicopter with only a knife and medical kit. On arrival he ran through heavy fire to help the trapped patrol.
He saved the lives of eight Americans, received seven gunshot wounds, 28 shrapnel wounds and was stabbed by a bayonet. He pulled the bayonet out of his body, then stabbed and killed the enemy combatant with his knife.
His actions resulted in being awarded the Medal of Honor.
Think about today’s soldiers in the Middle East. They spend a Sunday afternoon on patrol carrying 200-400 rounds of ammunition, wearing another 20-plus pounds of body armor and equipment in temperatures as high as 110 degrees on some days.
Total additional weight, depending on the mission, could range from 60-120 pounds or more.
Before you take some of the tens of thousands of dollars you make to buy a nice expensive ear ring or another sports car, walk through a military cemetery while you are thinking about which car and how many watches you want to buy with your next paycheck.
Some of our veterans would be happy to pocket your change every week.
This week the National Football League (NFL) announced that it and the teams hope to spend around $90 million on programs to raise awareness for social issues and reduce barriers to opportunities.
The NFL players should have thought about that a long time ago.
They have had plenty of opportunities to help raise awareness and reduce barriers.
There have been a few to do that but not very many.
Here are a few more suggestions for the wimpy NFL office and players associations if they really want to help.
First, they should clean up their act on and off the field. Stop the “thug” play and taunting on the field.
Stop the showboating.
Stop the family and domestic violence at home.
All of this thug mentality has drifted down through the college and high school ranks and is now evident in middle school and recreation programs.
We could use some community heroes and role models for our younger athletes. If you can read and write, why not mentor kids, give to foundations, start your own foundation.
Do something worthwhile!
Maybe you can get Colin Kaepernick to put some money where his mouth and knee are for starters.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman-elect. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
