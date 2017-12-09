Bennett: Christmas calories don’t count!

‘Tis the season!
The season for holiday parties, sweets and treats and a final binge before beginning the New Year’s diets! It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Party food and hors d’oeuvres are my favorites, any time of the year. Show me a table laden with hot dips, cold dips, chips, crackers, fruit, veggies, pastry-filled delights, sliders and meatballs, and I’ll show you a happy girl! Yum, yum! I’m salivating at the thoughts!
It all started for me on Saturday morning. We had our annual Ladies’ Christmas Brunch, with all kinds of breakfast casseroles, as well as French toast casserole, cheese Danish casserole, etc.
It was divine! I’m ready for the season of feasting to begin. Bring it on!
For some delightful reason, patients often bring treats when they visit the office during the holidays. Not only do patients bring stuff, most offices have a certain group within which they share treats. For our office, it mainly consists of other oral surgeons and general dentists. It’s really nice to see the employees of other offices making personal deliveries and taking a minute to exchange holiday greetings. You might think that we of the dental specialty would offer more teeth-healthy options, like a veggie tray, or something of that nature. Nah.
We send the sweet treats, too. I guess we figure “we know people” if we get in trouble with too much sugar in our teeth. Just today we received a box of coated pecans and a delicious spice cake.
It didn’t take us long to break open the packaging and start sampling the goodness! Next Sunday evening, we’ll be having our Christmas cantata at church. And like the good Baptists we are, there will be “refreshments in the fellowship hall” afterwards. Now there’s a diabetic coma waiting to happen! You’ve never seen such a bountiful plethora of goodies until you experience “refreshments in the fellowship hall” at the Baptist church! Especially at Christmas!
It’s not just at the office, and it’s not just at church, and it’s not just me. Christmas goodies are the downfall of many a well-intended healthy eater. Good thing it comes at the end of the year, when everyone is busy promising to make better decisions in the new year. Gym memberships soar, and lines at the Weight Watchers meetings are extra-long after the first of the year.
Probably the best I’ll be able to do in my own personal quest to do better, is maybe for every brownie, or cookie, or bit of dip, or chocolate fudge… maybe for every bite of that, I can try to take a bite of something on the veggie tray, or the fruit tray. That sounds like a reasonable compromise and a good place to start. Probably not going to happen, but it sounds good on paper.
While I totally admire and support those people (and I should definitely join them) who promise to improve their health by joining the gym or Weight Watchers, I think they must not know what I know. As such, I’d like to take this opportunity to enlighten them, and any of you who worry about packing on the pounds over the holidays:
Christmas calories don’t count. Right? Can I get an amen?
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
