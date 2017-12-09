Jacks: Warm beverages for the approaching colder temperatures of winter

I must say it’s great to be a Georgia Dawg. 2017 SEC Champs!
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to Mr. Alvin Miller who just turned 87.
He reminds me so much of my dad whom would be the same age.
Both of them were great gardeners.
If my dad was alive I think they could be buddies talking about their gardens and how to grow things.
Alvin is a very special friend that I admire for all he does and the knowledge he has to share.
It’s starting to look like Christmas and next week will be my annual Christmas column with lots of Christmas treats.
—
I heard that the temperatures are going to turn rather low in the coming days and thought some recipes for warm beverages just might hit the spot.
Peppermint White
Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
4 cups 1-percent low fat milk
7 hard peppermint candies
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 tsp. pure peppermint extract
4 hard peppermint candies, crushed
1 Tbsp. light corn syrup
6 Tbsps. frozen fat free whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
Cook milk in a heavy saucepan over medium heat until warm (do not boil).
Add 7 crushed peppermint candies, stirring until candies dissolve. Add white chocolate chips, stirring with a whisk until chocolate melts.
Cook until tiny bubbles form around edge of pan (do not boil), stirring constantly with a whisk. Remove from heat, stir in extract.
Coarsely crush 2 peppermint candies. Set aside.
Finely crush remaining 2 peppermint candies.
Coat rims of 6 mugs with corn syrup.
Place 2 finely crushed peppermint in a saucer, dip rim of each mug in candies to coat.
Pour 2/3 cup hot chocolate into each mug; top each serving with 1 tbsp. whipped topping, sprinkle 2 coarsely crushed candies evenly over topping.
—
One of my favorite hot drinks to share with friends came from my old boss Dr. Randy Moore.
It’s great on a cold night.
Cider Wassail
Ingredients:
2 quarts apple cider
1 1/2 cups orange juice
3/4 cup pineapple juice
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
2 cinnamon sticks (3 inches)
Dash of ground cinnamon
Dash of ground cloves
Directions:
In a large saucepan combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes.
Discard cinnamon sticks. Serve hot in mugs.
—
A cup of hot chocolate made the way my grandmother made it is good on cold nights or mornings.
Creamy Hot
Chocolate
Ingredients:
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3/4 cup white sugar
1 pinch salt
1/3 cup boiling water
3 1/2 cups milk
3/4 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup half-and-half cream
Directions:
Combine the cocoa, sugar and pinch of salt in a saucepan.
Blend in the boiling water.
Bring this mixture to an easy boil while you stir.
Simmer and stir for about 2 minutes.
Watch that it doesn’t scorch.
Stir in 3 1/2 cups of milk and heat until very hot, but do not boil.
Remove from heat and add vanilla.
Divide between 4 mugs.
Add the cream to the mugs of cocoa to cool it to drinking temperature.
—
One of my favorite hot drinks I have been making since childhood and still enjoy it.
That is Hot Spiced Tea or Russian Tea.
It can be made by using powdered teas and juices and spices and kept in a jar and made 1 cup at a time.
Hot Spiced Tea
Ingredients:
8 small tea bags (black tea)
4 cups boiling water
1/2 cup water
3/4 cup sugar
6 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
1/4 cup strained orange juice
1/2 cup strained lemon juice
Directions:
Place tea bags in a heat proof measuring cup or container. Pour the 4 cups of boiling water over the tea bags and let steep while preparing the rest of the recipe.
In a medium saucepan, prepare in infusion by bringing 1/2 cup water, sugar, cloves and cinnamon stick to a boil.
Boil for one minute. Remove the cloves and cinnamon and pour into a large mixing bowl.
Add the orange juice and lemon juice into the spiced infusion.
Stir well to combine.
Remove the tea bags and combine with the spiced infusion and juice. Serve warm.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
