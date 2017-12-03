2 University of Georgia football players arrested in Barrow County

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Sunday, December 3. 2017
Comments (0)
Two University of Georgia football players were arrested late Saturday night in Barrow County.
Wide receiver Jayson Stanley and linebacker Natrez Patrick were arrested at 11:50 p.m. following a traffic stop, according to Barrow County Sheriff's Office officials. Stanley, who was driving, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding (87 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone). Patrick, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and has since been released after paying a fine.
Patrick started and helped Georgia win Saturday's SEC championship game against Auburn in Atlanta. He was suspended four games earlier this season after being arrested on marijuana possession charges. This is his third marijuana-related arrest.
Check back for updates.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.