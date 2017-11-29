It’s still relatively early in the 2017-2018 wrestling season for Apalachee High School, but the Mat Wildcats are already showing positive signs of improvement.
During a tournament at Grayson High School prior to Thanksgiving, AHS finished 1-4 with a victory against Mt. Zion. Coach Randy Hill said Sam Skinner (160) and Corbin Lang (heavyweight) both had solid performances. Skinner was 4-1 while Lang finished 5-0.
In addition, heavyweight Cody Tobias earned a win in a triple overtime match.
“We were able to compete against some quality opponents and we did pretty well even though we had a couple of wrestlers out of town because of the holidays,” Hill said.
“It was a good event for us to gain experience in.”
The AHS coach said several other Wildcat wrestlers also earned wins. The Mat Wildcats will make their home debut Wednesday (today) when they host Oglethorpe County and Flowery Branch beginning at 5:30 p.m.
