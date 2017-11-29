The Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights basketball team has faced some tough competition to this point in the new season and the experience gained from those contests should help the team as the campaign progresses, coach Karen Parker said.
BCA was 0-4 entering this week with losses to Westminster Christian of Watkinsville, East Jackson, Jackson County and Washington High School of Atlanta. The last two games were in a holiday tournament hosted by Jackson County High School.
“The talent of our team is high,” Parker said. “We have several players who are each averaging close to the same amount. We just need to work on getting our offensive numbers up. We have to increase our scoring opportunities.”
In reviewing her team’s first four contests, Parker said each of the Lady Knights’ opponents have applied a great deal of defensive pressure.
“Defensively, we are playing well,” the BCA coach said. “I am pleased with our play in that area. We’ve always been a stronger defensive team. We have to capitalize on our fast break opportunities when we create turnovers.”
The Lady Knights traveled to Social Circle Tuesday, will host Killian Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday and will begin region play at home Friday against Holy Spirit Prep at 6 p.m. The BCA boys will play at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Basketball: Lady Knights coach believes tough early-season schedule will be plus
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry