The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team captured the first of what it hopes will be many trophies this season last week, but perhaps more importantly, Lady Bulldoggs coach Kimberly Garren also got a chance to see her team overcome some early-season adversity.
After losing starting point guard and preseason all-state player Chellia Watson to a low ankle sprain in the opening game of the Tabo’s Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School on Nov. 18, the Lady Bulldoggs were still able to come away with a 35-24 win over Central Gwinnett.
That momentum carried over to 52-48 win over Mill Creek on Nov. 20 and a 63-55 overtime victory over Jefferson in the tournament finals on Nov. 21 as Winder-Barrow. Then came another thriller Tuesday night as the Lady Bulldoggs, ranked as high as No. 2 in GHSA Class AAAAAA by some polls, beat No. 2 Flowery Branch of Class AAAAA 50-48 in their home opener.
“I think we came out of the gate ready to play,” Garren said of the performance in the Jefferson tournament. “Trophies are going to be our goal all year, no matter where we’re playing. Losing Chellia was discouraging. I thought defensively we stepped it up and the bench came in and gave us some huge minutes. Being able to hold onto that game and win the next two was huge and shows that we’re in a much better place mentally than last year.”
Watson, a junior and three-year starter, was back on the court Tuesday night and hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds against the Lady Wildcats. She finished with 11 points.
Senior post player and Connecticut signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who is coming back from a season-ending injury late in the 2016-17 regular season, sat out the Central Gwinnett game but returned for the Mill Creek contest and immediately made an impact, scoring 20 points in the win. She was aided by senior Latrice Perkins, a College of Charleston signee, who scored 20 points herself and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The duo was strong again in the tournament finale against Jefferson. Perkins scored six of Winder-Barrow’s 10 points in overtime to help the Lady Bulldoggs pull away for the win. She scored her 1,000th point and finished with 18 on the night.
“She thought she would have to wait until (Tuesday) to get to 1,000 but I told her she could do it before then,” Garren said of Perkins, who was honored by the school Tuesday night during the Lady Doggs’ home opener against Flowery Branch. “She deserves to be honored. She has worked her butt off this offseason. I couldn’t get her out of the gym. She has developed her 3-point shot and her pull-up is gorgeous now. She was not a threat from outside last year but now she has to be guarded at the 3-point line now. People used to could back off her because her first step was so quick but now they can’t do that anymore. She’s deadly.”
Nelson-Ododa (16 points, 17 rebounds, 6 blocks) and Perkins (11 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds) continued to make their presence felt against Flowery Branch while Jakayla Sullivan added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
In the Tabo’s final, Jefferson led 53-51 in the closing seconds after a free throw from McKenzie Ulmer but Perkins drove and fed the ball to Sullivan, who scored underneath the basket while being fouled with 5 seconds left to tie the game at 53-53.
Sullivan missed her free throw and Jazmin Allen then missed a jump shot at the other end of the court at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.
Nelson-Ododa, who finished with 22 points, left the game with an injury with five minutes remaining in regulation but returned for the overtime segment. She drained a pair of free throws to put Winder-Barrow ahead 55-53, and Perkins scored three of the Lady Doggs’ next four baskets to salt away the victory.
Garren said a hard hit to the thigh was what caused Nelson-Ododa’s brief exit.
“She was getting triple-teamed most of the game by people smaller than her so she was just pounding it inside,” Garren said. “They hit her pretty hard and she went down. It startled everyone but she popped back up and walked it off. When it became close at the end, she asked me if she could go back in and I said, ‘it’s your team.’”
Garren also praised the play of Sullivan, who cleaned up on the glass with “tons of rebounds.”
“She was huge for us in the Mill Creek game and had an even bigger impact against Jefferson,” Garren said of the senior. “I would have given her the tournament MVP because she did the dirty work. Sometimes kids that aren’t piling up 20 points every game may not get recognized but I was really pleased with how she performed. Our kids are really working hard together.”
The Lady Doggs return to action Friday when they host Clarke Central at 7 p.m.
