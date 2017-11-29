Proposed school calendar for 2018-19 stirs discussion at meeting

The Barrow County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on a 2018-19 school calendar that will start school Aug. 1 and end May 22. The feature that drew comments Tuesday night at the BOE work session is the spring break that is the last full week of April. School will end 18 days later.
School officials put two calendar options out for comment from parents, staff and community members for most of November. The option recommended drew about 70 percent of the responses. The major difference between the two options is for Georgia Milestones testing to be taken before or after spring break.
Board member Michael Shelley strongly objected to spring break being so late in the school year.
He said that should be reconsidered. He said the students and staff would have no appreciable break from going back to school in early January until late April.
Cindy Beggs, executive director of planning and personnel, told the board the results were strongly in favor of that calendar. It was 69 percent in favor of the recommended calendar to 31 percent for the second option, which has an earlier spring break.
She said one option was to have the spring break in March.
“No one wanted that,” she said.
Responding to the survey were 1,723 people. Of that number, the largest response – nearly 800 people – came from elementary school parents and staff. Almost 1,200 favored the recommended option to 530 who chose the second calendar.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the central school office in Winder.
