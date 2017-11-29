The Statham City Council approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2018 that leaves the total revenue and spending, but shifts costs to the utility department from the administrative and public works departments.
The budget is a bit more than $3 million. The general fund is about $1.6 million and the utility fund is about $1.5 million. The budget amendment was passed unanimously at the council meeting. It had passed on a 3-2 vote in October. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher did not support it. Lyle did not attend the meeting Thursday.
At the council work session, the amendment was on the agenda for discussion, but no one raised any questions or debate. The council agreed last week to “move ahead” with a proposal to pave a portion of the grass along Railroad Street for parking in the area.
Tony Garmon, owner of Garmon Land Surveying, told council his firm would “front” the $11,700 for asphalt and striping of the property. The city must take bids for the work. Garmon’s price is expected to be one of the bids. The provisions for paying the money back will be worked out.
For more coverage, see the Nov. 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Statham City Council approves several items
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)