Bridgeman: REM remains a good standard for actions toward men, women

Years ago, about 30 of them, I heard a woman named Andrea Dworkin speak at the University of Tennessee.
She was not an easy person to hear. She talked a lot about pornography and women’s bodies and the relationship between men and women.
I remembered her because of all the hullabaloo about sexual harassment. It is much in the news with men in a host of fields being accused by women.
I am not overly concerned with those in the media, entertainment, big business or politics. They will cover their rear ends as best they can. Of that, I have little doubt. They largely deserve what they get. (Pardon my cynicism.)
I think about my daily travels. What about women being harassed who are in no position to fight back – especially waitresses, because I eat out a fair amount. What about women in plants or in local businesses, who have little encouragement or support?
I have become acutely aware, in my old age, of the advantages I have as a white man in a society that is based on patriarchal power.
(Just as an aside: The recent state legislative races in Virginia are instructive to me, and I wonder why that – where something like 12 women won races – does not occur more often. Women are more of the voting population than men.)
Back to Andrea. She offered one sentence that stuck with me. My wife and I adopted it as a bit of a mantra: REM – reciprocity, equality and mutuality.
It seemed appropriate then and more so now.
I have worked with women for more than 40 years. I can think of two where there might – emphasis on that – have been some words and gestures exchanged that should not have been. One of those I initiated, and I still feel some uneasiness about that. The other I did not.
Similarly, I have been involved in two instances in which women accused men who I supervised of improper actions and/or words.
In one of those situations, I was the person who had to deal directly with the accusation. I suspect I did not do very well, but I never knew. Still don’t.
In the other, I was part of the discussion but not the ultimate decision-maker.
Neither was satisfactory, in my view.
I have worked “for” a woman once – about 10 months. She was concerned, as evidenced by her questions to my references, about how I would do working for a woman. I was more concerned about her age – in my view, her lack of experience.
Several women were among the best reporters I have been around. My wife remains the best copy editor I’ve seen – and a royal pain in the rear when she is reading my stories/columns.
She also is one of the smartest people I’ve been around, and one of the best educated though she does not have a college degree.
I will confess it is easier to work with nearly anyone – man or woman – now because of experience. I no longer feel a great need to “outdo” the men; I no longer focus on the difference in men and women.
Ignoring that difference is unrealistic, and perhaps even foolish.
The most frequent arena in which I am aware of our difference is school.
I have dealt with one story in which a young woman found it worthwhile to have sexual relations with several of her male students. The difference in their ages was, at most, six or seven years.
I dealt with one case, years ago, involving an ag teacher in his late 40s and a teenage girl who was his student.
Schools might be one place where regular admonitions to all teachers is a useful and valid standard.
But as I read over the weekend, it should be a simple thing to simply behave toward each other as we would want to be treated ourselves. That Golden Rule is a pretty good standard for anyone, religious or not.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
