Thompson: Post-Thanksgiving random thoughts

After a brief vacation (or “stay-cation”) last week where I unplugged from the depressing news cycle, here are a few random thoughts and musings.
***
I’ve never been much of a fan of decorating for Christmas before December, even after Thanksgiving.
The increasing over-commercialization of the holiday every year typically annoys me.
But not this year.
On Sunday, I was gladly partaking in putting up the Christmas tree and hanging the ornaments on it, all while the sounds of Elvis Presley’s Christmas music emanated from our record player.
The only logical explanation for my most unusual late November Christmas spirit had to be Georgia’s 38-7 dismantling of Georgia Tech on Saturday.
As the Bulldogs were putting the game away in the second half, I lifted my toddler son in the air and told him we would indeed have a Christmas season.
Charles Dickens could not have scripted it any better.
***
If I, as I’m told, inherited my sarcasm from my late maternal grandfather, who was a lawyer and then a judge, I got my love of writing from my father, who is a lawyer but also doubles as weekly history columnist for my hometown newspaper.
He is the go-to man for the history of Dublin and Laurens County and has authored three books and penned a weekly column for 20 years.
He loves to write about ordinary people and a bucket-list trip for us, if we could ever snag that winning lottery ticket, would be to pack up in an RV and travel the country talking to people and listening to them tell their stories.
But he is not the only writer in my family.
The aforementioned grandfather, Joe Rowland, also took up writing later in life, authoring a book of his childhood experiences and then writing a fictionalized crime novel — Timidity.
His brother and my great-uncle, J. Roy Rowland, a former Congressman of 12 years, has authored a book about his attempts at bipartisan health care reform and how partisan politicians and special interests killed a chance at progress.
Still very much relevant today.
Look for House Call: A Doctor’s Time in Medicine and Government on Amazon.
***
Some people say first impressions are everything.
Perhaps it’s dangerous or at least not always wise to hold 100 percent to that line of thinking, but I remember being at a John Edwards presidential campaign event in Dublin in 2008 when I was 19.
I shook his hand, talked to him for a brief moment and immediately came away thinking something about him was not right. Watching his interactions with people, nothing seemed remotely sincere about him.
It was only a few days later that he dropped out of the race and not too long after that, it was revealed just how much of a weasel he really was.
***
If I could recommend one television show to anyone who hasn’t seen it, it would be The Wire. Former Baltimore Sun crime reporter David Simon was the creator of the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Set in Baltimore, it’s loosely described as a crime drama centering around illegal drug trade in the inner city and the cops who chase the drug dealers and kingpins, but it’s so much more than that.
While the show retains the same core characters for much of its run, each season has a somewhat different focus — exploring seaport workers unions, city government, the education system and the print news media and how everything is connected as part of one large dysfunctional system.
Terrifically written, acted and directed, for my money it’s the most ambitious and best drama ever to air. It’s impossible for me to do it justice with just a few sentences, but I gained a new perspective on a lot of things about our society when I first watched it a few years ago and have picked up so many others through subsequent re-watches.
***
Something my dad always asks me: Why do people drive on parkways and park on driveways?
—
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Post-Thanksgiving random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)