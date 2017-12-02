Holloway: Thank a farmer

I started planning for Thanksgiving a week early.
My husband and I are both only children, so we host both sets of parents and sometimes a couple of friends at our house. I really look forward to it each year; I always peruse Pinterest or Food Network for the year’s turkey recipe, spend too much time contemplating the menu that doesn’t really change that much year to year, and pull items together for tablescapes, and even though mine are never worthy of magazine cover, I try.
I also make a detailed plan of what food to prep on the days leading up to Thanksgiving, and an hour-by-hour plan the day of so Thanksgiving dinner will be on time, perfectly cooked and presented, and I won’t have dirtied every single dish in the kitchen in the process.
Inevitably, it never quite happens that way, and usually on Thanksgiving, I end up being a turkey with somewhat ruffled feathers. On a day that I should spend enjoying family and giving thanks, the business takes precedence over reflection, and any heartfelt or sincere gratitude is a guiltily attempted afterthought before succumbing to sleep.
This year, I have resolved to do better. Even though I am still contemplating unboxing china from our move, I have made an effort to simplify Thanksgiving Day and take time to be grateful. As part of this, I also bought a book about thankfulness for my girls, titled “The Thank You Dish,” in which the main character gives thanks, not just for the food, but also for all of those who helped make her meal possible. Personally, I think that is a lesson that we could all take to heart, and in addition to blessing the food and the hands that prepared it, let’s give thanks to the hands that grew it.
Farmers make up less than 2 percent of the population, but the average U.S. farm feeds approximately 165 people, and your Thanksgiving dinner probably comes from farms all around the United States. Farmers in Minnesota likely raised your turkey, Wisconsin farmers probably grew your cranberries, and in all likelihood, farmers in North Carolina produced your sweet potatoes.
I hope that something on your plate also came from one of 8 percent of farmers nationwide who sell their meat and produce directly to consumers through farmers markets and farm stands. Regardless of where it came from, it took many hands and hard work to bring you the food on your plate.
And we should be grateful. Though often romanticized, farming is difficult.
Farming often requires long hours, and almost half of all farmers have off-farm jobs as well. Almost all farms in the U.S. are still family-owned, and the average farmer is fast approaching 60.
In addition to providing a constant food supply, farmers must also work to keep food safe and protect the environment, while still trying to maintain a profit that in many years, due to weather and changing markets, is an elusive goal.
We should be proud of the work American farmers do to keep food on our tables; this Thanksgiving as you pause to give thanks, don’t forget to thank a farmer.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Thank a farmer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)