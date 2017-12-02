Jacks: Collection of recipes from Thanksgiving

Hope all of you enjoyed your Thanksgiving and made some great memories with family and friends. Now it’s time to get the Christmas decorations up, baking together and shopping done. I’m sure many of you got some great deals on Black Friday. I look forward to sharing some great Christmas recipes with you in my special edition in a couple of weeks. If you have a special recipe you’d like to share please send it to me this week.
Today’s column is a collection of recipes that I was either sent during Thanksgiving or tasted and requested the recipe.
—
Mrs. Dot Smith shared a recipe that she said was a family tradition for her to make at the Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers.
This lady is a Barrow County icon. I have known her just about all of my life and most of her family as well. I definitely added this one to my collection of recipes since it’s very simple and really tasty. I love simple recipes.
Cranberry relish
Ingredients:
1 cup whole cranberries
1 whole orange, with seeds removed
1/2 lemon, with seeds removed
1 1/2 cups sugar
Directions:
Wash the outside of the orange and lemon really good. Cut both in half and remove seeds. Take half of the orange and the entire lemon and grind up using food processor, such as a nitro. Add to a large bowl. Do the same to the cranberries. Add the sugar. Mix thoroughly. Place in the refrigerator overnight. Serve with turkey and dressing.
—
I don’t believe I had ever eaten pineapple casserole until I had it at the Young Thanksgiving get-together. It will definitely be something I will make in the future. Cindy Peppers made it, Kay Young’s sister, so I asked her to please share the recipe with me.
Pineapple Casserole
Ingredients:
1 20 oz. can (tidbits) pineapple with juice
1 cup sugar
5 Tbsps. flour
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
1 tube crushed Ritz crackers
1 stick melted butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking oil.
Dump the can of pineapple including juice into the casserole dish. In a bowl mix the flour and sugar together. Add this to the top of the pineapple. Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the flour and sugar layer. After crushing the crackers, spread the crackers over the cheese layer. Drizzle the melted butter over the crackers. Place in the oven and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
—
At Christmas I always make buckeye candy, but I tried a new recipe at Thanksgiving that tastes similar, but it was in the form of a pie. My boyfriend sent a recipe for a Buckeye Pie to try. It was also a simple recipe. It turned out really good. I’ll be making it again in the future.
Buckeye Pie
Ingredients:
20 oz. Oreos, crushed
3 Tbsps. butter, melted
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter softened to room temperature
1 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cup chocolate chips
3/4 cup heavy cream
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the crushed Oreos (I crush mine using my nitro) with the melted butter. Mix until crumbs are uniformly moistened and press into pie dish.
In a large bowl, combine softened butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, salt and vanilla. Using a hand mixer, whip ingredients until smooth. Spoon mixture into crust and smooth. Place in freezer while you make your ganache.
Place chocolate chips in a medium heat-proof bowl. In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat cream until it starts to simmer. Pour over chocolate and let sit 5 minutes before whisking until smooth. Pour ganache over peanut butter and smooth. Refrigerate until set, about 1 hour. Serve.
—
My grandmother Baker was one of the best cooks I ever knew. She was a big influence in my life and taught me so much about cooking. One of the things she always made on the holidays was either peach or apple dumplings. She always used the biggest pan she had to make them and there was never any left. They were the best. I try to duplicate her recipe. But I’m not sure if I do her justice or not. I sure try.
Peach Dumplings
Ingredients:
2 whole large peaches
2 (8 oz.) cans crescent rolls
2 sticks butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Cinnamon to taste
1 (12 oz.) can Mountain Dew
Directions:
Peel and pit peaches. Cut both peaches into 8 slices. Roll each slice in a crescent roll. Place in a 9x13-inch buttered casserole dish. Melt butter then add sugar and barely stir. Add vanilla, stir and pour entire mixture over peaches. Pour Mountain Dew around edges of the pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with ice cream and spoon some of the sweet sauce from the pan over the top.
If you like to bake Christmas treats and need some good simple recipes watch for my Christmas column in two weeks.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
