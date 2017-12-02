Bennett: Welcome, Christmas!

The pilgrim salt and pepper shakers are packed away until next year, and the turkey-induced naps are over.
By now, the turkey sandwiches, turkey chili, and turkey soup have been consumed, and the cornbread dressing is all a delicious, happy memory. Time to move to the next holiday!
There seem to be two camps when it comes to decorating for Christmas. Those who start the process before Thanksgiving, and those who staunchly stand by their conviction that you must wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate.
For me, I usually wait until after Thanksgiving, but it has more to do with the long weekend than any particular idea of what’s proper. I don’t mind the early decorations.
The craft stores usually start their store displays in early fall, but that’s because we crafters need plenty of time to plan and complete our projects!
When my grandchildren were very young, they and their parents lived with me.
In those days, we waited a little closer to Christmas to put up the tree to lessen the temptation of our little monkey-man to “investigate” (i.e. “destroy”) the tree.
Once the tree was up, we were very surprised at how compliant they were in “just look/don’t touch.” Their little faces lighting up at the sight was more beautiful than any Christmas tree could ever be, and seeing the magic through their eyes has been one of my favorite parts of the holiday.
A few years ago, as I was sitting in my home office working and contemplating Christmas decorating, I was quite surprised to find that a small area had been decorated for the holidays with no effort at all on my part. For a few moments, the morning sun shined directly onto the base of my computer monitor, where I was treated to the sight of a winter wonderland!
It’s amazing how nicely dust particles provided holiday decor. It’s a sweet little snow scene. The way the monitor stand is molded, it looked like there was a little frozen pond, and a nice little area of shoreline, complete with garlands hanging overhead.
Well, it was really cobwebs but I think garland sounds more festive, don’t you? I could imagine all the little dust bunnies frolicking around in the “snow”, and skating on the little “winter pond.”
There are certain rewards involved in being a slacker when it comes to dusting. Who knew? So, who was I to deprive my little dust bunnies of their own Christmas decor? I’m sure after a few days the snow was deeper, the garlands multiplied, and there were little dust-bunny snowmen surrounding the pond.
My boxes of decorations are stored safely away in Corey’s old bedroom, a tiny little room just off my living room. He asked me not long ago when I turned his room into a storage room. It’s just one of the perks of living alone, that I can turn an entire bedroom, small though it may be, into a storage room!
At some point in the next week or so, I’ll rummage through the bins and drag out a few things. (With three kitties in the house, there’s not much use in putting out too many things, as we all know they’ll just be pushed onto the floor.)
I suppose I’ll always be a post-Thanksgiving decorator, but only because of the long weekend that follows. If you’re a pre-Thanksgiving decorator, that’s awesome! Keep it up! You inspire me and remind me to get it done!
One thing’s for sure: December is upon us, and it’s time to welcome Christmas into our homes and our hearts. Christmas in Statham is Saturday, Dec. 2. Winder’s parade is Saturday, Dec. 9.
There are many craft bazaars and open houses to enjoy. Church choir cantatas and nativity scenes are abundant. It’s a crazy, busy time of year. Let’s all be sure to slow down long enough to let the Christmas spirit come alive inside us. Only then will we experience the true joy of the holiday.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
