The future site of a new city hall and police station in Auburn could one day be part of a larger mixed-use development.
The city has purchased, with SPLOST money, just under 15 acres of land on U.S. 8/Atlanta Highway at the eastern boundary of the city limits, which will include a new municipal complex to house city hall and the city’s police department and private mixed-use development (retail/commercial and/or residential) on the remainder of the acreage.
The public portion will also be developed with SPLOST money, Alex Mitchem, community development director for the city, told City Council at its workshop last Thursday.
During that workshop, council reviewed several proposed agreements related to the project and will vote on them at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Among them, the city would transfer to the Auburn Downtown Development Authority an amount not to exceed $3 million, to be used solely for the project.
The DDA would assist the city in the administration of funds related to planning, designing, etc. of the project.
While it’s not clear how much of the property the municipal complex would take up, the agreement states it would be no less than 3 acres.
The city would authorize the DDA to act on its behalf because the DDA would have more legal flexibility in terms of hiring consultants and buying and selling property and financing that the city doesn’t have, city attorney Jack Wilson said.
