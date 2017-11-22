Winder holds ribbon cutting for new pump station, storage tank

City of Winder utilities director Roger Wilhelm was smiling last Thursday afternoon as city officials held a ribbon cutting for a new 5 million-gallon ground water storage tank and booster pump station on Rockwell Church Road.
“We’re one of the few industries that bury most of the projects we do, so anytime we get to see above-ground infrastructure, we’re excited,” Wilhelm said.
Construction of the tank and pump station has been completed on the roughly 7.5-acre site that the city purchased in January 2016. The 5 million-gallon tank will more than double the city’s storage capacity, raising it to 8.25 million gallons, Wilhelm said, and will serve the Carl pressure zone.
“From its initial design to it coming to fruition, you’re talking less than 24 months,” Wilhelm said. “From my perspective, that is an amazing accomplishment and absolutely would not have happened without the decision of our leaders, our mayor and council, for having the support to get it done and expect more than just a standard schedule.”
Wilhelm noted the tank is the first above-ground water storage facility the city has built since 1996 when the one behind Carl’s city hall building was constructed. Since then, the city’s customer’s count has grown from 7,200 connections to over 16,400.
