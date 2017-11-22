Water authority approves 2018 budget

The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, which includes Barrow County, approved its 2018 budget last week.
The budget is about 5 percent more than in 2017 at $3.5 million for operations. Total expenses will be about $7.8 million The authority includes representatives from Jackson, Barrow, Oconee and Clarke counties. It provides water to those counties from the Bear Creek Reservoir, in southwest Jackson County. Jackson, Barrow and Oconee counties receive treated water from the plant at the reservoir. Clarke County gets raw water from the authority.
Barrow County pays about 37.5 percent of expenses. Jackson County, which is the largest user in the authority, pays about 41.5 percent of expenses. Oconee County pays nearly 21 percent. The Jackson County government and JCWSA are splitting the debt service costs. For FY 2018, the JCWSA will pay about 35 percent and the county will pay 65 percent. Jacobs Engineering, which manages the Bear Creek Reservoir and the water treatment plant, is projected to get $1.2 million, which is about $108,000 more than in FY 17.
