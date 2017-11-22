Statham council holds workshop

Three items that Statham City Council members deferred in October for more discussion at a work session were dealt with last week, but with very little discussion.
Code enforcement being moved to the police department, a contract for WastePro to pick up limbs and yard debris year-round and flooding on Sunset Drive were mentioned last week but no significant amount of discussion took place.
Those items were expected to be on Tuesday’s council agenda. They were among the first five items on a lengthy work session agenda.
A budget amendment that was approved on a 3-2 vote in October also generated no comments last week. The budget shifts costs to the utility department — and was to move code enforcement. The budget remains at just more than $3 million — divided between the general fund, $1.6 million, and the utility fund, $1.5 million.
Mayor Robert Bridges and council members Gayle Steed and David Huth voted in favor of the budget amendment. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher opposed the motion.
It was expected to be on Tuesday’s agenda for a second reading.
Paul Gruber, the city’s contracted building inspector, warned against the city doing work at the Sunset Drive house. He said the flooding should be between the owner and the builder.
For more on the workshop, see the Nov. 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
