Thompson: Drain the swamp, indeed

It is hard to pinpoint exactly which set of accusations of sexual assault/harassment/misconduct against a man of power kicked off the “#metoo” movement because they’re sadly becoming too many to keep up with.
Maybe it was Harvey Weinstein.
Maybe we can go back to Bill Cosby.
Or maybe it was the election of President Donald Trump.
In any event, this is an important time in history and for our society. Women — and men — need to be able to speak out without fear of retribution. Their voices need to be heard. Yes, due process should be given to those who stand accused, but all of the claims should be taken seriously and the truth should be sought in every case.
Unfortunately, rather than making this an issue of basic human decency, our country, like it does with almost everything else, has made it a political one.
Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, allegedly made it a habit of creeping on teenage girls in his 30s and later, including those in their young teens, and several women have come forward with accusations against him. Republican reaction has been mixed. Many at the top, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to step aside while others and the candidate himself have been more defiant, seeking to discredit each accuser and chalking this all up as a political hit job.
As of this writing, Trump has been pretty silent on the Moore predicament.
Not so much on the round of accusations against Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who, during his comedian days, apparently saw nothing wrong with grabbing the breasts of a sleeping woman or forcefully kissing her.
Democratic reaction has been mixed on this one. Some say he needs to go. Others say maybe he could be of better service to stay in the Senate and become the most vocal advocate for women. Others say that Franken, to his credit, apologized and has agreed to the ethics investigation McConnell has called for.
Franken won’t get my applause. He needs to go.
For both parties, but especially Republicans and, by extension, Fox News, these recent happenings are more about embracing the opportunity to point out liberal hypocrisy than actually caring about the women and men who have been affected by the various incidents.
There was an almost grotesque giddiness on Fox News last week as the allegations against Franken surfaced. Recently, Sean Hannity, almost gleefully, raised the issue of former President Bill Clinton’s transgressions and specifically Juanita Broaddrick’s claim that Clinton raped her.
What does everyone think his main purpose was in this? It was reminiscent of when Trump invited several Clinton accusers to one of last year’s presidential debates between him and Hillary Clinton.
While there is much to be said about Hillary’s dismissal of the women, it was an obvious political stunt by a man who has several documented accusations against himself and who is on tape bragging about what he likes to do to women.
One has to wonder what Hannity thinks of this or accusations that have been made against former President George H.W. Bush.
But despite their motives, Hannity and Trump do have a great point. How can Democrats reconcile their outrage over accusations against Republicans with their flippant rejection of or apathy toward the accusations that have hovered around Bill Clinton?
Many liberal and progressive people have come out and said they should have been harder on Clinton in the 1990s and that they are rethinking their support for the 42nd president.
Do they want a medal? How long should it have taken them to believe the allegations needed to be taken seriously?
But alas, the political gamesmanship will continue. Franken could resign or be removed and would certainly be replaced with a Democrat by Minnesota’s Democratic governor. Moore, though, is in an election battle, and a Republican loss in a deep-red state would give the Democrats a huge boost in their efforts to gain control of the Senate in next year’s midterms.
And so that is how too many people are framing their outrage on these individual cases. Which ones will or won’t impact the balance of power in Washington?
As I said earlier, this is not a political issue. It is a systemic cancer.
Due process should always be given, but allegations should be investigated and people should be held accountable.
As a friend of mine put it, the only way to drain this particular swamp is to have zero tolerance.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
