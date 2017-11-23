Bridges: A day of thanks and time of reflection

Many of us will gather this week with family and take a break from our often hectic lives to observe Thanksgiving.
It’s a favorite holiday of mine mainly because it doesn’t have such a hectic nature to it. Christmas is often filled with stress because we are trying to get so many things done from buying presents to making numerous plans, all of which takes place around our usual work schedule.
Thanksgiving seems different though, however, for those who continue the tradition of preparing a meal for this special day then there is certainly work involved.
For me, 2017 has been one of personal reflection. I’ve dealt with some health issues which thankfully seem to be getting better. A major source of stress was eliminated and even on the days when I am at my most tired from working three different jobs, I am thankful I am no longer in that previous situation.
Family has always been a source of being thankful for me. I’ve had the ultimate support network from my family and have certainly needed it in recent months.
I know we are all biased to some degree in thinking our families are the best, but I have always had strong examples on how to lead a good life from my family members. From my grandparents to my parents to aunts and uncles, there have always been numerous family members for me to model myself after.
I am also thankful that I grew up in small town America and the values that taught me. I am proud of my hometown and only wish I was able to be there more often.
In addition to family I am also thankful for a small but great group of friends who are always there for me when I need them. It means a lot to look at your phone and see a text from a friend asking about your day.
I’m thankful for my nieces Claudia and Natascha and the joy they have brought to my family. Claudia is now a mom and her daughter, Sidda Leigh, has been a true blessing to all of us in the Bridges family.
As always, I am thankful for Jessica Brown, who I refer to as my No. 1 photographer, although in reality she means so much more than that. Jessica recently began a new venture and I know she will do well even though it saddens me to know I will not see her as often.
For the first time perhaps in my life, I will be working on Thanksgiving Day this year.
While many would hate to do so, I am thankful for the job to go to. Plus, many people such as firemen, paramedics, 911 operators and members of our military work on holidays such as this one so I know I will be in good company although I won’t begin to claim my work is as important as what these men and women will be doing.
And as Thanksgiving arrives for another year, I am truly thankful that the mom of my better half Pam continues to deal with her cancer battle in such a brave manner and with an inspiring positive attitude. She is an inspiration to me each day and I am truly blessed and a definitely a better person for knowing her the past 22 years.
I hope Thanksgiving in 2017 is a special one for each of you. I appreciate those of you who take the time to read the words I offer, even if only once in a while. At times, I wonder if anyone is reading but that’s usually when I receive an email from a reader about a column. You can rest assured I keep each one of those notes.
Happy Thanksgiving to each of you and your families.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pcbridgesbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: A day of thanks and time of reflection
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)