Jacks: Side dessert dishes for Thanksgiving

I hope all of you are taking time to give thanks for the many things we are so privileged to have here in America. We are truly a “blessed nation.”
I am blessed with wonderful friends that I share Thanksgiving with every year since I lost my husband four years ago. I share Thanksgiving with the Young family each year and feel like they are my family. Kay and I have been friends since first grade and I can say she is still one of my best friends. We all make some of our favorite dishes and share them at one of the designated homes and spend the day eating and talking and just having some great fellowship.
You definitely can throw the diet out with all the great cooks in the Young family. I look forward to sharing holidays with this wonderful family.
—
Some of the dishes I’m making to share I made last year and they were hits and I thought I’d do a repeat this year. I’m doing the side dishes this year. Someone shared the recipe for Cranberry Fluff with me last year and I made it for the Young get-together and it was a hit. I am making it again.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups raw cranberries, chopped
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups drained, crushed pineapple
1 lb. miniature marshmallows
1 pt. heavy cream (whipped) or carton Cool Whip
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Directions:
Combine chopped cranberries, sugar, and pineapple and let stand 1/2 hour. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate and allow to stand overnight for flavors to develop. Makes about 10-12 servings.
—
For those of you that like pumpkin spice flavor but don’t really care for pumpkin pie, I have the dessert for you and it’s simple to make, too.
Pumpkin Delight
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
1/2 cup butter (softened)
1/2 cup plus 1/4 cup pecans chopped
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
3 cups whipped topping, divided
2 1/2 cups milk
3 small boxes white chocolate instant pudding mix (or vanilla) - 3.4 ounce boxes
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin purée
1 tsp. pumpkin spice flavoring
Directions:
Layer 1: Mix flour, butter and 1/2 cup pecans together. Press into a sprayed 9x9- or 9x13-inch pan. (If you would like more crust add an additional 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup chopped pecans.) Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven and let cool.
Layer 2: Blend cream cheese and powdered sugar, add 1 cup of the whipped topping then spread over cooled crust.
Layer 3: Mix milk, pudding mix, canned pumpkin, pumpkin spice and 1 cup whipped topping until smooth. Spread over top of layer 2.
Layer 4: Spread remaining 1 cup of whipped topping and sprinkle pecans.
Let chill for 3 hours or until set.
—
As you can probably tell I’m a big fan of pumpkin spice. Someone recently sent me a great recipe for pumpkin spice cupcakes I have to share with you. They are so good with maple frosting or without it.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Ingredients:
1/2 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing the pan (or use cupcake holders)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
2 extra-large eggs at room temperature
1 cup canned pumpkin purée (not pie filling)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
maple frosting (recipe follows)
1/2 cup coarse chopped Heath Bars
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, brush the top of a muffin pan with vegetable oil and line it with 10 paper liners.
Into a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt.
In a larger bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin, granulated sugar, brown sugar and the 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Add the flour mixture and stir to combine.
Scoop the batter into the prepared tins and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely. Spread the cupcakes with maple frosting and sprinkle with the chopped Heath Bars.
Maple Frosting
Ingredients:
6 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
3 Tbsps. unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 Tbsps. pure maple syrup
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the cream cheese, butter, maple syrup and vanilla on medium-low speed until very smooth. With the mixer on low slowly add the confectioner’s sugar and mix until smooth.
—
Another great addition to Thanksgiving is acorn squash. These are so good to eat and simple to prepare. A word of advice, don’t try to peel an acorn squash and slice it. You may end up in the ER getting stitches. I tried the first time and cut myself several times. The trick is to cut the top off, take the inside out and cook it whole.
Acorn squash
Ingredients:
1 large or several small Acorn squash
butter
brown sugar
Directions:
Cut the top off the acorn squash and remove the seeds and other mush from the center. Wash the inside good. Coat the inside with some butter, use your own judgment as to how much you use.
Cook at 350 degrees until the inside is soft and tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and scoop out inside part into a casserole dish. Sprinkle brown sugar over top and place in oven an additional 10 minutes.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
