Bennett: Mr. Tom Turkey

It’s one of the busiest weeks of the year!
The time when Suzy Homemakers all over the country are bustling about their kitchens, preparing for the feast. I would try to describe these activities in detail, and try to paint an image in your mind...except that I have no experience from which to draw, so I’ll just leave it to your imagination and your own experiences as to what happens in the kitchen on the hours before Thanksgiving.
Over the years, I’ve been blessed to be the beneficary of the pre-Thanksgiving labor of others, while my own personal contribution has usually been brown-n-serve rolls, or Mrs. Smith’s apple pie, or the occasional green bean casserole. I’ve never, ever cooked a turkey. Never had the desire to. (And I still don’t.)
Those of you who know me well might remember that my cooking talents, what little there were to begin with, began to fade when I moved back to Statham in 1993. It’s all my mom’s fault. Whitney stayed with her after school, and when I returned from work to pick her up, my dinner was on the table every night. She spoiled me plumb rotten.
“Rurnt” me, if you will. You know that whole use-it-or-lose-it thing? Yep, it applies to cooking as well. I seem to have lost my touch altogether, and no longer even attempt. (Truth be known, I really can cook but it’s awesome when they just ask me to bring paper plates, potato chips or rolls to the covered-dish lunches and family reunions...) DNA is an amazing thing. Somewhere deep within the chain of molecules there lies a cooking gene, and though it must have been recessive in me, I do believe it has been passed on to Whitney in its more dominant form.
Bless her heart. Her mama didn’t teach her nuthin’ regarding the culinary arts, but she has turned out to be quite the cook. I won’t delve into her repertoire, but she has several dishes that she has perfected nicely. I’ll never forget the year she decided to try her hand at Mr. Tom Turkey.
Having transferred it from the freezer to the fridge two days prior, we had no idea that his innards would still be frozen. Never having had my hand up the rump of a turkey, I assumed it would be just like a chicken and told her to remove all the loose stuff inside. (Actually, I told her to “curette the walls.”) Well, the loose stuff inside was still pretty much frozen and stuck to the walls of the... cavity. There was also this funky little plastic-looking thing that we figured was a handle to facilitate easy removal of the innards. It was in the wrong place to be the little fancy little pop-up “I’m done” thing.
So, she pulled and tugged on it. Until it broke off — with the innards still stuck inside the... cavity. After about the third question about turkey-cooking, I told her she was just going to have to call her Nany, who has cooked many a turkey for many a family gathering. Well, Whitney had Tom Turkey juice up to her elbows, so I dialed the number. Now, here we are, two turkey-cooking virgins, calling her grandparents, my former in-laws, on the phone to solicit culinary advice. Can you believe that they laughed at us? Yes ma’am... Nany and Pawpoo both just hooted like hyenas when we asked how to cook a turkey.
And I thought Nany would split a gut when Whitney asked her about that “bony spine-looking thing” that simply would not come out of the...cavity. After much laughing and poking all manner of fun at us for not knowing a giblet from a gizzard (and I still don’t), they instilled enough confidence for Whitney to have another go at that neck-thing. We had to cut them off at the pass, though, when they started talking about giblet gravy. Blech! These giblets and gizzards are going straight in the garbage! No gravy from this turkey! When the spiney-looking thing still wouldn’t budge, another phone call to Pawpoo assured me that it really would be okay to just cook it with the neck in there and pull it out later. (It’s a turkey... they taste like cardboard to start with. What’s a little neck juice gonna do to hurt it?) A few minutes later, Whitney declared victory over all the frozen innards, and danced a happy little jig. She got the neck out. And the giblets. And the gizzards.
Mr. Tom Turkey was sprinkled with salt and pepper, wrapped in the finest of tin foil from the dollar store, and his gutless and neckless carcass was roasted for eight or nine hours. Or three or four. I don’t remember. Whatever Nany said.
I had every confidence that if ever a turkey could be made to taste good, then Whitney could do it, and I admired her courage to try. That was many Thanksgivings ago, and I’m proud to say that the turkey was delicious (well, as delicious as a turkey can be…), and Whitney has cooked many since then. I’ve still never cooked a turkey and still have no desire to.
I’ll bring the rolls and paper plates.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
