Almand: Should-a, could-a, would-a

The continuing theme that is threaded throughout my columns over the past decade is one of hope mixed with concern as it related to my fellow baby boomers’ health.
I’ve tried different avenues, diverse viewpoints, hoping that you, the reader, seeing the issue from this vantage point or that observation, will find the one that clicks with you. In my career, because of the wide range of individuals I have worked with over the years, the driving force of each can be as different as night and day.
Maybe it is the doctor giving them an ultimatum to either exercise or accept an early departure from this Earth. Maybe they are caring for one or more loved ones and want to be able to not feel like they are wearing themselves out in the process. What about those grandchildren-to-be (or already here) that the individual wants to help guide through their formative years? Could it be as simple as wanting to feel better themselves, both physically as well as mentally?
From a
doctor’s viewpoint
The most recent book I have picked up is “Younger Next Year,” a New York Times best seller that will help you “live strong, fit and sexy — until you’re 80 and beyond.” The underlying theme of the book, in the simplest of terms, is to tell its readers to get up off their derriere and get moving…or else. In more than one chapter, the two authors are just that blunt. No sugarcoating the obvious. Use it or lose it is an absolute!
As I mentioned earlier, there are many ways to look at the future of your health with myriad reasons why it can be either a bane or a blessing. One of the book’s authors, Dr. Henry Lodge, presents a biological/chemical reason why your health today is going up or down. He presents yet another explanation of the “wh”’ behind good health or bad health, one that I had just got a glimpse of in earlier readings.
It’s a chemistry thing
Chemistry (and biology) never became clear cut in my brain even though I had to take three quarters of chemistry at Tech. On the other hand, math courses (trigonometry, algebra and calculus) were very straightforward: 2 + 2 = 4. There was a logical conclusion to the problem presented. With the life sciences, the equation went more like: 2 + 2 = 4something. The “mole” and I never quite saw eye to eye.
I mention my limitations because the following information will be mostly the doctor’s words with subsequent observations from me, the lay person.
What are Cytokines?
“Cytokines are protein molecules. They are messenger molecules that control inflammation and regulate every aspect of your biology. They turn on or off virtually all the metabolic pathways in each tissue and cell in your body. They cross react to coordinate growth or decay throughout your body.
“Cytokine-6 (C-6) is the master chemical for inflammation (decay) and cytokine-10 (C-10) is the master chemical for repair and growth. C-6 is produced in both the muscle cells and the blood stream in response to exercise and C-10 is produced in response to C-6. This is your body’s brilliant mechanism for coupling decay and growth. C-6 actually triggers the production of C-10. Decay triggers growth”.
So far so good and yet we know there is a “but” coming. We produce C-6 even when we are not exercising. “When we are sedentary, the devil does indeed find work for the idle muscles. There is a steady slow drip of inflammation (C-6) but not enough to turn on C-10. That explosion of growth comes only with the surge of C-6 when you exercise.”.
“There is a steady trickle of C-6 to every nook and cranny of your body all the time. No C-10, no repair, no growth, just decay. Another depression point: You secrete more C-6 as you age, no matter what you do.”
Still learning
“C-6 and C-10 are just shorthand for chemical cascades involving hundreds of proteins in a dance of such complexity that we are just beginning to understand the details. Cell biologists will also tell you that inflammation is just cleaning up the debris caused by programmed erosion. It will take us fifty years to understand fully the implications.”
From this lay person’s point of view, the cytokine data is just an additional piece to the puzzle, yet another reason to contemplate breaking a sweat. More proof that our bodies were designed to exert themselves, not take the path of least resistance. We are taking about a cellular level phenomenon.
Build your structure
“You have 660 muscles, which make up almost 50 percent of your lean body weight. Those 75 to 100 pounds of muscle are a massive reservoir of C-6 and C-10, an immense reservoir of potential youth if you do your part. Exercise triggers repair, renewal and growth,” therefore, the more challenging your workout protocol is, the more production of C-10 ensues.
The Achilles Heel of the baby boomer generation, in my opinion, is a lack of commitment of time and resources toward their primary asset …their physical health. Even more to the point, I could argue that the cytokine equation points to strength training as the lynch pin. Cardio is limited in its ability to build muscle. Resistance training directly reconstructs your muscle, tendon and ligament complex to a high level. All my clients, even those 60 and older, prove that every day.
Reflect on Your Future
As outlined in the beginning of my column, your reasons for taking care of your health can be different from your neighbor, a family member or a friend. What inspires you can come from one of a myriad of origins. No matter what motivates you today, the central theme of all that I have been writing over the years could be summed up thusly: If, to date, you have not taken the steps necessary, you know you absolutely must start taking care of your health — no excuses.
If you fail to do what you know must be done, you will live to regret it in ways that bring despair and sorrow with no hope of reprieve. Yes, a harsh statement but none the less true. “They should-a, could-a, would-a” will become your legacy.
Good luck and good health!
—
