KENNESAW — Down by only 11 points at halftime and set up to get the ball to start the second half Friday night, Winder-Barrow felt like it was very much in the game.
But a disastrous third quarter dashed any hopes of a comeback for the Bulldoggs as Harrison took advantage of turnovers and scored 24 points to blow the GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff game open and cruise to a 45-17 win.
The victory sends the Hoyas (9-3), the Region 6-AAAAAA champions, to the quarterfinals to face Glynn Academy while the Bulldoggs, the No. 2 seed from Region 8, finished 9-3.
In all, the Bulldoggs turned the ball over six times on the night, including four in the second half.
“You can’t turn the ball over against a good football team and expect to win,” Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said. “That’s basically what it boils down to.”
After Harlin Brown’s 36-yard field goal late in the first half cut Harrison’s lead down to 21-10, the Bulldoggs received the second-half kickoff. However, quarterback Brock Landis was sacked and fumbled, giving the Hoyas the ball at the Winder-Barrow 1. David Roberts, who finished with 135 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, punched it in a couple plays later to extend the lead to 28-10.
Winder-Barrow’s next possession ended in another turnover as Landis was intercepted. The Hoyas needed just four plays to march 43 yards and score again with Roberts running it from 19 yards out.
After a three-and-out by the Bulldoggs and a short punt, Harrison went on the move again and got a 22-yard field goal from Alex Raynor to boost the cushion to 38-10.
After another Landis interception was returned to the Bulldogg 6, quarterback Gavin Hall scored on a 1-yard sneak to cap the scoring for the Hoyas.
Hall, who was starting his fourth game in place of star quarterback Justin Fields, who has committed to Georgia but is out for the year with a broken finger, turned in a solid night, throwing for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing, plus the score on the ground. He connected with Micah Davis twice in the end zone in the first half — a 41-yarder in the first quarter and a 37-yarder in the second.
“They’ve got a good football team and we knew how they could win with their offensive line,” Webb said. “Our hope was we could slow that down but things just snowballed; it just got away from us. And when that momentum shift hits like that, it’s hard to get it back.
“We were on the good side of it a week ago, and now we’re on the bad side. That’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
The Bulldoggs’ biggest offensive highlight of the night came in the first quarter when junior running back Jamar Mack’s 56-yard touchdown run briefly tied the game at 7-7. But the Hoyas immediately responded with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown scamper by Roberts.
Landis, who had a sensational senior year with over 2,000 yards passing, had his roughest night of the season, throwing four interceptions. But he did finish on a high note by tossing a 17-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, Brett Landis, in the final minute of the game.
It was a bitter end to a stellar career for the Bulldogg senior class, who along with fourth-year coach Webb, reached the state playoffs each season.
The 2017 Bulldoggs won their most games in a season since 1993 and won their first playoff game since that same year.
“I’m just sad for these seniors. They’re such a great group of guys,” Webb said. “People watch them play but don’t necessarily understand just what great men they are. I’m so sad for them it has to end. It hurts right now, but I hope at some point they can take a moment to step back and realize how great it’s been. They’ve left a big mark on this program.”
Webb is confident of where the program is at and was already looking to 2018, when the Bulldoggs will return some key players. Among those are Mack and defensive end Logan Cash, both of whom will be entering their senior campaigns. Cash, an NCAA Division I prospect, had a pair of sacks on the Hoyas’ first drive of the game, finishing the year with 22.5.
“The standard has been set for the underclassmen,” Webb said. “We’re not going to let up. We’ve got a lot of good pieces coming back. We’ve got to go to work and get better.”
—
W 7 3 0 7 — 17
H 14 7 24 0 — 45
H—Gavin Hall 41 pass to Micah Davis (Alex Raynor kick)
W—Jamar Mack 56 run (Harlin Brown kick)
H—David Roberts 4 run (Raynor kick)
H—Hall 37 pass to Davis (Raynor kick)
W—Brown 36 FG
H—Roberts 1 run (Raynor kick)
H—Roberts 19 run (Raynor kick)
H—Raynor 22 FG
H—Hall 1 run (Jack Chavez kick)
W—Brock Landis 17 pass to Brett Landis (Brown kick)
