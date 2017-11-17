Man struck, killed by vehicle in Auburn

Friday, November 17. 2017
A man was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Parks Mill Road in Auburn.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, just after 5 p.m., a 63-year-old man was traveling northbound on Parks Mill Road near the Old South Convenience Store in a Ford van when he struck and killed Stephen Capps, 20, who had wandered into the path of the van.
Witnesses said Capps was pushing a bicycle on the side of the road, according to a spokesman from GSP Post 32 in Athens and Barrow County coroner David Crosby.
Charges are not expected to be filed in the incident.
