Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs standout Nelson-Ododa signs with UCONN

Winder-Barrow High School senior girls basketball standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa has signed with the University of Connecticut.
The 6-foot-4 post player made her announcement Wednesday afternoon in the school gymnasium and signed with the 11-time national champion Huskies in front of the entire student body, faculty, her teammates, coaches and family. She picked UCONN over Duke, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina.
Nelson-Ododa, ranked as the No. 5 overall senior prospect in the country by ESPN, joins the top-rated recruiting class for 2018, along with No. 1 overall player Christyn Williams, of Little Rock, Ark., who signed with the Huskies last week.
A two-time all-state selection and preseason all-state pick this year, Nelson-Ododa averaged 17 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season. She entered the 2016-17 campaign ranked No. 1 in her class but suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the regular season that caused her to miss the entire postseason and summer.
Nelson-Ododa said Wednesday she has been given full clearance to play this season. The Lady Bulldoggs open the year Saturday against Central Gwinnett in the Tabo's Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School.
See full coverage of the signing in the Nov. 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
