Basketball: Lady Wildcats aiming to finish games strong this season

Apalachee’s girls basketball team was competitive in a lot of games last season but struggled down the stretch in them, ultimately finishing 6-19 and missing the state tournament.
Turning around their late-game performance will be a key focus for coach Gary Compton and the Lady Wildcats, who open their season 6 p.m. Saturday at home against Union Grove in the Apalachee Thanksgiving Tournament.
“We just couldn’t finish games last year,” Compton said. “There were times we couldn’t handle the defensive pressure from teams and getting the ball up the court so we’ve got to be able to handle that in crunch time.”
Compton believes this team is capable of doing that and more.
“The expectations are definitely higher than they’ve ever been here and we’ve got a chance to be really good,” he said. “We won more this summer than ever before. We’re a year older, a year stronger and we’re healthier now.”
The Lady Wildcats return all but one starter from a year ago and will be led by junior forward Nakia Hooks, who averaged a double-double last year and was a rebounding machine. Senior point guard Briana Bryson, a four-year starter, also returns to the starting lineup, along with senior center Kate Thompson and senior guard Cerey Bradford. Senior Ann Dominguez, a bench player from last year, will also be a starter at guard while junior guard Grace Hedges and senior Dacula transfer Tekyiah Sandford will be key contributors off the bench.
Sophomore Alexis Griffith, who is recuperating from a broken collar bone she suffered during softball season, is also expected back after Christmas and will give the Lady Wildcats a deeper bench, Compton said.
Compton agrees with the general consensus that Winder-Barrow will be the heavy favorite in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, but believes his team has a chance to be right there with the rest of the field come postseason time.
“The chemistry is there; the system is coming together,” Compton said. “Now we’ve got to get the execution part down. We’re focusing on trying to get better looks for our shots. We had some good ones in our scrimmage but I believe we can get even better ones. I think defensively and rebounding-wise, we’ll be fine.”
