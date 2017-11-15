The City of Winder will be taking a closer look at the impact of the cost of stormwater expenses on its budget and examine the feasibility to generate revenues to cover the cost.
City Council on Tuesday approved authorizing Mayor David Maynard to contract with Nelsnick Enterprise for a study to explore those issues, not to exceed $15,000. The recommendation was made by council’s utilities and stormwater committee.
The study will include a methodology report with alternative fee calculations, an overview of the city’s stormwater fees and program and a credit manual to offset the fee to customers who have implemented various best-management practices in the treatment and/or reduction of stormwater runoff.
Nelsnick plans to present an overview of its methodology at the January council meeting to receive feedback and public input. The company will also provide a brochure that will explain the need for a stormwater program and alternative funding mechanisms available.
According to a letter from Bobby Stills of Nelsnick to city administrator Donald Toms, the process will take three months from notice to proceed to the final study documentation in February.
Fees stemming from the study, its recommendations and council votes would likely be implemented in Fiscal Year 2019, which begins July 1.
Winder to study stormwater costs’ impact on budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)