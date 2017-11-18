Thompson: Thoughts on the election

Much of the discussion of last week’s elections from a national perspective has centered around whether the big night for Democrats was a total rebuke of President Trump and his agenda.
There is a strong argument to be made for that, but ultimately it is too early to tell.
A year, much less three years, is an eternity in politics.
What is clear — on a local level — is that voter apathy is alive and well in Barrow County.
Turnout countywide this election was 5.4 percent; just 2,267 out of 41,978 registered voters cast their ballots. As I sat among a small group of citizens who were gathered at the county board of elections office on election night to watch live returns, the words I kept hearing to describe the turnout were “embarrassing” and “pathetic.”
While turnout for non-presidential elections, and especially odd-year elections, is typically very low, 5.4 percent is abysmal anywhere — no matter how few things were on the ballot.
Turnout in Winder, Statham and Carl — where municipal elections were being held — was higher, but not by much.
In Winder, the City Council Ward 3 seat and the at-large seat currently held by councilman Bob Dixon were up for grabs. There were four candidates between those two seats. They all shared some common ideas but also offered different stances on the future of the city.
In the at-large race, where Chris Akins defeated Todd Saxton, there were only 859 ballots counted out of 8,633 registered voters, a turnout of less than 10 percent. Maybe supporters of Dixon, who initially qualified to run for a third term but withdrew from the race due to family health reasons, decided to stay home. But you still had a chance to choose your next representative on the council and there were two to choose from.
In Ward 3, where Jimmy Terrell defeated incumbent Ridley Parrish, there were 357 ballots counted out of 2,339 registered voters — a roughly 15 percent turnout.
In Statham, where three council seats were up for grabs between five candidates, only 234 out of 1,315 registered voters voted — about an 18 percent turnout.
Statham has been mired recently in lawsuits and controversies over its financial practices and police procedures, with several council meetings overfilling the city hall meeting room, and 18 percent of the people voted.
If you’re asking yourself whether your vote matters, the third seat went to incumbent Betty Lyle by one vote — 103 to 102 — over fourth-place Tammy Hitchcock. So, if you live in Statham, and you believe the city council needed an entire makeover, and you didn’t vote, you missed your chance.
Carl wound up with the highest turnout percentage as 44 of 128 registered voters — 34.4 percent — cast ballots. Congratulations, Carl.
Voters living out in the county, or in Auburn and Bethlehem where there were no contested municipal races, may have only had the renewal of the countywide 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax on their ballots, but that is also a highly important measure.
There were 2,248 votes on SPLOST, which passed by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. That means the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, will be extended through June 2023. It’s estimated that the tax will generate more than $56 million over the five-year period. $7.4 million is planned to go off the top for the Victor Lord Park expansion project, which includes five multi-purpose athletic fields (three on site, two off site with synthetic turf installation at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools), tennis courts, exercise trails, a dog park and a splash pad. The remainder will be distributed between the county and municipalities, based on population, for a wide assortment of capital-improvement projects, including infrastructure improvements, construction of and upgrades to facilities and equipment purchases.
And the money will likely be borrowed up front for several of the bigger-ticket projects.
Some of the projects on the list are critical needs; others I would consider nice-to-haves. Regardless of how you view the SPLOST — whether you 100-percent support it, believe it’s a necessary alternative to higher property taxes, or believe the local governments should stay within their means and quit nickel-and-diming (or penny-ing) you to death — it seems silly that only a little over 2,000 of a possible 41,000 decided the future of a tax that will be applied toward so many different projects and that so few decided that much more money would be spent.
In conditions like this, a sales tax ballot measure to help fund big projects in an odd-year election with low turnout, it’s much easier to turn out proponents for their interests than opposition.
But imagine for a minute if it had failed. If you were one of the proponents of, for example, the Victor Lord Park expansion, which supporters have said would give the county more flexibility to host travel tournaments and give a positive jolt to the local economy, and you didn’t vote and it failed, how would you feel?
Finally, it’s worth questioning whether something like SPLOST should even be on an odd-year election ballot anyway. Sure, it’s easier to turn out supporters than detractors so the elected officials may prefer it that way.
In this case, the county had to place it on the ballot if it wanted collections to continue without interruption. That’s because last year the board of commissioners opted not to put SPLOST on the ballot because the City of Winder did not agree to an intergovernmental agreement that would have allowed collections to occur for an extra year and a portion of the proceeds to be taken off the top for debt retirement on previous SPLOST “Level I” projects — the new detention center and the new courthouse.
The city and county were engaged in political gamesmanship. City officials believed that they should not have to settle for less money and that the county should use its own proceeds to retire the debt. The county’s contention was that city residents use those facilities, too, and that not agreeing to allow SPLOST money to be put toward debt retirement would ultimately mean property-tax increases.
County officials justified the decision to leave SPLOST off the 2016 ballot by saying they hoped they could get an intergovernmental agreement worked out in time for this year’s ballot. But there was never any significant progress in that area. As far as public discussions have gone, the city has remained consistent in its stance.
It’s not the local governments’ fault that so few people in Barrow County got to the polls over the three-week period from the start of early voting and election day, but this is a measure that should be held in conjunction with years where there is much higher turnout anticipated.
Nevertheless, SPLOST has been renewed and the elected officials and administrators have their 5.4-percent mandate.
—
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
